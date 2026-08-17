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Al Nassr vs Al Hilal - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
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Video: Neves rescues Inzaghi and takes Al Hilal through to the King's Cup round of 16

Al-Raed vs Al Hilal
Al-Raed
Al Hilal
King Cup
R. Neves
S. Inzaghi
Saudi Arabia
Portugal
Italy

The Portuguese star shines on the night of the most prestigious cup

Ruben Neves dragged Al-Hilal through a tricky night. The Portugal midfielder led them to victory over Al-Raed and a place in the round of 16 of the King's Cup, stepping up to settle matters after "the Boss" had laboured well below expectations.

Facing Al-Raed on Monday evening in the round of 32, Al-Hilal leaned heavily on Neves to clear the hurdle. He opened the scoring from the penalty spot, then returned in the closing minutes to add a superb second and set his side on the road to the next round.

  • Neves opens the scoring from the penalty spot

    Neves opened the scoring for Al-Hilal from the penalty spot. The Portuguese stepped up with real confidence, extending his fine record from 12 yards to hand "the Boss" the lead.

    Yet that goal did little to ease Al-Hilal's struggles. The team never found their attacking rhythm and laboured to take control, keeping Al-Raed's hopes of a comeback alive deep into the closing stages.

    With the outcome still in the balance, Neves struck again when it mattered most. His superb finish in the 81st minute settled the match and carried the team to safety, sparking wild celebrations from teammates and supporters alike.

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    Neves rescues Inzaghi from a difficult night

    Neves' goals mattered as much for their timing as for the result. Al-Hilal had looked lacklustre for long spells, falling well short of the standard their fans expect under Italian coach Simone Inzaghi.

    Defeat to Al-Raed would have piled fresh criticism on Inzaghi. Instead, Neves rescued him, settling the tie at the right moment and booking his side's place in the next round.

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    The win carried Al-Hilal into the round of 16 of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup. Neves walked off as the night's decisive man, his two goals making all the difference just when "the Boss" needed someone to spare them a result that could have opened a fresh line of criticism.

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Saudi Pro League
Al-Fayha crest
Al-Fayha
ALF
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL