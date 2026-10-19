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Al Hilal v Al Ittihad - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
GOAL
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Video: Martinelli rescues Al-Hilal from the Al-Hazm trap on the night of "The Tornado's" return

Al Hilal vs Al Hazem
Al Hilal
Al Hazem
Saudi Pro League
G. Martinelli
Saudi Arabia
Brazil

The leader reclaims top spot

Al-Hilal needed until the 89th minute to break Al-Hazm's resistance and snatch a precious 1-0 win on Monday evening in the tenth round of the Saudi Roshn Pro League. Brazilian Gabriel Martinelli delivered the three valuable points in a match packed with dangerous chances. The visitors' goalkeeper produced a remarkable display, only for the decisive blow to land in the final moments.

The victory lifted Al-Hilal to 24 points, two clear of Al-Qadsiah, who have a postponed match against Al-Ahli to come next March. Al-Hazm, meanwhile, left disappointed. They resisted Al-Hilal's pressure throughout and came within touching distance of a precious point, only for Martinelli's late strike to settle it.

  • Al Hilal v Al Hazem - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Martinelli threatens early, but the crossbar denies him a goal

    Al-Hilal came flying out of the blocks, and Martinelli nearly put the hosts ahead in the seventh minute. Clean through on goal, he saw Al-Hazm keeper Jindrich Stanek time his intervention to perfection, blocking the effort with his foot to deny the blues an early opener.

    Barely a minute later, the Brazilian winger was back at it. He lashed a powerful shot against the crossbar, a chance that had the Al-Hilal faithful holding their breath, before the hosts pressed on in search of the breakthrough.

    Mohamed Kanno then climbed highest to meet a cross inside the box on 20 minutes, but his header sailed over the bar. Another chance gone begging.

    Still Al-Hilal came. Martinelli wasted a fresh opening in the 24th minute, firing over after reaching a low cross, while Al-Hazm leaned on their defensive shape and worked to smother the hosts' threat.

    Stanek shone once more before the break. In the 39th minute he kept out a dangerous effort from Kalidou Koulibaly, then dealt with another shot and turned it behind for a corner, preserving the goalless scoreline despite the relentless pressure.

  • Watkins misses, and VAR cancels out Al-Hilal's goal

    Al-Hilal resumed their hunt for a breakthrough after the restart, and Ollie Watkins almost found it in the 54th minute. Unmarked, he met a well-placed Ruben Neves cross but couldn't steer the ball on target. Another golden chance gone.

    Watkins thought he had the opener in the 66th minute, turning in a Martinelli cross. The celebrations didn't last. A VAR review flagged him offside and chalked the goal off, keeping it goalless and piling the pressure on the hosts as the clock ran down.

    The profligacy continued. Crysencio Summerville carved out a dangerous chance in the 78th minute, facing goal with the net at his mercy, only to drag his shot wide. It summed up Al-Hilal's failure to convert their dominance, and it kept Al-Hazem dreaming of a result.

  • With the match drifting towards a goalless draw, Martinelli struck at the death. His 89th-minute goal, Al-Hilal's only one of the night, finally broke Al-Hazm's stubborn defensive resistance after a long string of wasted chances.

    The breakthrough came for the hosts, who had been hunting a way through until the final moments.



    The Brazilian's strike handed Al-Hilal a hugely important win. Sustained attacking pressure turned into three precious points in the race for top spot, while Al-Hazm's rearguard efforts collapsed into a painful late defeat after they had come so close to snatching a draw.

    Deep into stoppage time, Salem Al-Dawsari returned to the action. The Al-Hilal captain featured for the first time this season, having missed every match so far through injury.

    Victory lifted Al-Hilal to 24 points, moving them two clear of Al-Qadsiah, with their postponed meeting against Al-Ahli still to come next March. The blue side take the result, but they will need to review the many missed chances that nearly cost them two points before Martinelli rescued them with a last-gasp goal that put the smiles back on their fans' faces.

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