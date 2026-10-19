Al-Hilal needed until the 89th minute to break Al-Hazm's resistance and snatch a precious 1-0 win on Monday evening in the tenth round of the Saudi Roshn Pro League. Brazilian Gabriel Martinelli delivered the three valuable points in a match packed with dangerous chances. The visitors' goalkeeper produced a remarkable display, only for the decisive blow to land in the final moments.
The victory lifted Al-Hilal to 24 points, two clear of Al-Qadsiah, who have a postponed match against Al-Ahli to come next March. Al-Hazm, meanwhile, left disappointed. They resisted Al-Hilal's pressure throughout and came within touching distance of a precious point, only for Martinelli's late strike to settle it.