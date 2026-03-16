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VIDEO: 'Moment of madness!' - Fan smacked in head by water bottle as FA urged to punish Preston's Jordan Thompson for his disgraceful substitution tantrum
Shocking scenes at Carrow Road
Thompson was substituted in the 65th minute as Preston searched for a way back into the game. Clearly unhappy with the team's performance - or perhaps his own - the midfielder swung a right foot at a bottle on the touchline. The projectile flew directly into the home end at Carrow Road, catching an unsuspecting supporter.
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Dermot Gallagher delivers 'red card' verdict
Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher reviewed the footage on Sky Sports' Ref Watch and was left baffled by Thompson's lack of discipline. Gallagher suggested that the player only remained on the pitch because the officiating team missed the initial act of aggression at the time of the substitution.
“Why would you do this? Whether he will be reprimanded today, I don't know. The referee hasn't seen it because the substitution has been made and the assistant has got his back to it," Gallagher explained. "So, he's lucky he hasn't been seen because it would've been a red card on the day, without doubt. But, doing that is just so dangerous. Somebody was having a drink as well and wasn't aware... just a moment of madness."
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Pundits demand strict FA punishment
The calls for a retrospective ban have grown louder, with former Wolves and Cardiff City striker Jay Bothroyd expressing his disgust at the player's conduct. Bothroyd highlighted the potential for serious injury, especially if the bottle had struck a vulnerable member of the crowd during the Championship encounter.
Bothroyd told Sky Sports: "I think he has to be reprimanded there, to be honest. That is really dangerous. If that hits anyone in the face it is going to really hurt, but imagine if that hit a kid. I think that is really poor from the player and he should be reprimanded."
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