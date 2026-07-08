VIDEO: 'A day I'll never forget' - Lionel Messi & Mohamed Salah World Cup handshakes leaves Emma Hayes elated as Ian Wright labels USWNT boss 'the queen GOAT'

Even for a manager who has won almost everything there is to win in the club game and guided the United States to Olympic glory, the magnitude of the World Cup can still provide overwhelming moments. Hayes found herself in the middle of the action on Tuesday when she was selected to preside over the pre-match ceremonies for the knockout tie between Argentina and Egypt.

Standing between legendary captains Messi and Salah, Hayes was visibly delighted to be part of the occasion. Reflecting on the experience, she first took to her Instagram story to write, "I still can't believe the game I've just witnessed but to meet Messi and Salah, I felt like a kid again," before uploading a video of the moment in a separate feed post with the caption: "Getting a chance to shake the hands of two of the greatest players, the sport has ever produced in a game that was full of excitement, was a day I will never forget. I just friggin love football."

It was under this specific post that Arsenal legend Wright left his comment, labeling the USWNT boss "the queen GOAT."