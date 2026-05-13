VIDEO: Jurgen Klopp delivers brutal snub to Man Utd & claims his Liverpool side were BETTER than iconic three-peat Chicago Bulls
Klopp chooses the Knicks over United
Speaking exclusively to GOAL, the legendary former Liverpool manager was put on the spot with a series of quick-fire comparisons between football giants and American sports icons. When asked to choose between the New York Knicks and Manchester United, Klopp didn't hesitate to side with the NBA franchise, a move that will undoubtedly delight Liverpool fans while stinging supporters at Old Trafford.
Despite United’s status as 20-time English champions and one of the most successful clubs in history, Klopp’s allegiance clearly remains on the red side of Merseyside. His time at Anfield was defined by a fierce rivalry with the Red Devils, and Klopp chose the Knicks in what appeared to be a calculated and tongue-in-cheek dismissal of his former Premier League adversaries.
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Liverpool beat the legendary Bulls?
The German was then asked to weigh his Champions League-winning Liverpool squad against one of the greatest dynasties in sporting history: the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls of the 1990s. Specifically referencing the Bulls' iconic second three-peat era, Klopp displayed the same confidence that transformed the Reds into mentality monsters.
Without a second thought, Klopp picked his own Liverpool side over the legendary basketball team. While the Bulls are global symbols of sporting dominance, Klopp’s unwavering belief in the group that brought the Premier League and European Cup back to Anfield was on full display. It was a bold claim that highlights the immense pride he still takes in the team he built from the ground up.
- Getty/GOAL
Messi or Jordan? Klopp finds a way
With the questioning moved to the inevitable GOAT debate, Klopp found himself trapped between two titans: Lionel Messi and Michael Jordan. Refusing to potentially disrespect either legend, the former Dortmund boss opted for a diplomatic response. Rather than picking a side, he combined their names in a light-hearted manner, replying: “Michael Messi. Lionel Jordan.”