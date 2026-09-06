After the match, cameras caught an altercation between Felix and the assistant referee. The Portuguese looked agitated, and the footage tore through social media, sparking a wide reaction from both sets of fans.

The controversy did not stop there. Felix lit a fresh fuse as he passed through the mixed zone, telling a journalist who asked him about the game: "If I speak, I will expose this league."

His words drew angry reactions. Several observers branded them an overstep, going beyond criticism of the match or the refereeing decisions to take aim at the entire competition, without justification.

Felix never hit the expected level during the game, and he could not find the back of Al-Ittihad's net either.