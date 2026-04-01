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Brazil v Croatia - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport
Adhe Makayasa

VIDEO: Gabriel Martinelli produces lovely arrowed finish after Endrick assist as Brazil seal win over Croatia to boost World Cup hopes

G. Martinelli
Endrick
Brazil
World Cup
Brazil vs Croatia
Croatia
Friendlies
Arsenal
Premier League

Gabriel Martinelli scored a lovely goal after being teed up by Endrick to complete Brazil's 3-1 victory over Croatia in a confidence-boosting World Cup warm-up clash. The Arsenal man's arrowed finish rounded off the scoring in stoppage time as the Selecao bounced back from last week's friendly defeat to France.

  • Ancelotti's changes pay off

    Ancelotti’s decision to make six changes revitalised a Brazil side seeking redemption after their recent stumble against France. Vinicius Junior and Matheus Cunha combined brilliantly to set up Danilo Santos for the opener, though Croatia briefly threatened a comeback through Lovro Majer. However, late strikes from Igor Thiago and a stunning finish from Martinelli -expertly assisted by the teenage sensation Endrick - ultimately ensured a deserved 3-1 victory.

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  • Ancelotti praises tactical depth

    Following the final whistle, Ancelotti praised the impact of his younger contingent for providing much-needed tactical variety, stating: "I’m very happy with the younger players. They took their opportunity and gave us more options. Thiago did well, Endrick did well, Danilo did well."

    Brentford striker Thiago echoed this sentiment after scoring his first goal for the Selecao: "I want to thank the coach for the opportunity. Scoring my first goal for Brazil is unforgettable."

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  • Brazil v Croatia - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Final countdown to June

    Brazil now enter a critical period before their Group C opener against Morocco on June 13, with the final 26-man squad set to be confirmed on May 18. Preparations will conclude with two high-profile friendlies against Panama and Egypt, which will be essential for integrating returning starters and refining defensive transitions. Facing a World Cup group that also includes Haiti and Scotland, Ancelotti must ensure his team finds a consistent rhythm to maintain their momentum throughout the tournament.