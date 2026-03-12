VIDEO: Endrick profits from 'keeper HOWLER to end goal drought & steal vital late draw for Lyon in Europa League tie vs Celta Vigo

The match began with Lyon struggling to find their rhythm in a challenging away environment. Deploying a 4-3-1-2 formation with Endrick and Roman Yaremchuk leading the line, Paulo Fonseca’s men were slow to press, allowing the Spanish side to dictate the early tempo. Celta Vigo looked dangerous from the outset, with Borja Iglesias testing the Lyon backline before the deadlock was eventually broken in the 25th minute.

A swift midfield transition saw Matias Vecino release Williot Swedberg, who outpaced Clinton Mata on the wing. His precise cross found Javi Rueda, who clinically finished with his right foot to give the home side a deserved 1-0 lead. Lyon attempted an immediate response, but Endrick’s early efforts lacked the clinical edge required to trouble Radu before the half-time whistle.

The second half shifted the momentum in Lyon's favour, particularly after a moment of madness from Borja Iglesias. In the 54th minute, the Celta striker was shown a straight red card for an elbow on Mata, leaving the hosts to defend their narrow lead with ten men for over half an hour.

Despite the numerical advantage, Lyon’s finishing remained wasteful. Celta Vigo sat deep and defended heroically, appearing set to take a precious victory to France until the dramatic closing stages.