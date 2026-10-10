Al-Hilal came out of the blocks pressing high, and Ollie Watkins almost broke the deadlock in the fourth minute. The England striker rose to meet a dangerous header, only for Al-Ittihad goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic to gather the ball.

Two minutes later, the leaders went close again. Simon Boabre lashed in a powerful strike that nestled in the hands of the Serbian stopper.

That bright start paid off in the 11th minute. Gabriel Martinelli latched onto a brilliant pass from Watkins and slotted the ball home, handing the hosts the lead.

Al-Ittihad tried to hit back through their midfield runners, and Houssem Aouar came within inches of levelling in the 20th minute. His shot flashed just wide of the left post.

The reply came soon enough. Youssef En-Nesyri drew Al-Ittihad level in the 22nd minute, collecting a superb Marwan Al-Sahafi pass before unleashing a rocket that beat his compatriot Yassine Bounou. The strike dragged the match back to square one as the stands roared.