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Al Hilal v Al Ittihad - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
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Video: El Clasico lives up to the promise: Al-Hilal inflict Al-Ittihad's first defeat in the Roshn League

Al Hilal vs Al Ittihad
Al Hilal
Al Ittihad
Saudi Pro League
Saudi Arabia

The summit lives up to its promises

Al-Hilal came out on top in the eighth-round Clasico of the Saudi Roshn League, beating rivals Al-Ittihad 3-2 on Saturday evening. The thriller swung one way then the other, decisive goals piling up, before the leaders clung on despite Al-Ittihad throwing everything at them in the closing minutes.

Defeat was Al-Ittihad's first in the Roshn League this season. The result lifted Al-Hilal to 21 points at the summit, while Al-Ittihad stayed frozen on 17 in second, a significant blow in the early title race.

  • Martinelli lights up the Clásico: En-Nesyri responds

    Al-Hilal came out of the blocks pressing high, and Ollie Watkins almost broke the deadlock in the fourth minute. The England striker rose to meet a dangerous header, only for Al-Ittihad goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic to gather the ball.

    Two minutes later, the leaders went close again. Simon Boabre lashed in a powerful strike that nestled in the hands of the Serbian stopper.

    That bright start paid off in the 11th minute. Gabriel Martinelli latched onto a brilliant pass from Watkins and slotted the ball home, handing the hosts the lead.

    Al-Ittihad tried to hit back through their midfield runners, and Houssem Aouar came within inches of levelling in the 20th minute. His shot flashed just wide of the left post.

    The reply came soon enough. Youssef En-Nesyri drew Al-Ittihad level in the 22nd minute, collecting a superb Marwan Al-Sahafi pass before unleashing a rocket that beat his compatriot Yassine Bounou. The strike dragged the match back to square one as the stands roared.

  • Al Hilal v Al Ittihad - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Watkins restores the lead: Somerville strikes with the third goal

    Al-Hilal refused to let Al-Ittihad enjoy the equaliser. Ollie Watkins restored his side's lead in the 30th minute, pouncing on a loose ball to turn their attacking superiority into a second goal.

    The England striker underlined his growing influence with the leaders. He had created the opener before taking matters into his own hands.

    Read also: Video: En-Nesyri's rocket surprises Bono, and a Moroccan embrace in the Clasico

    Al-Ittihad came out fighting after the break, chasing a leveller. Steven Bergwijn almost delivered it in the 50th minute, lashing a powerful effort just past the left post.

    They kept pressing for a way back in, yet Al-Hilal held firm and stayed a threat every time they worked the ball into attacking areas.

    Simon Boabre nearly stretched the lead in the 58th minute, rattling the crossbar with a fierce drive. Somerville then made it three in the 64th, firing into the left corner past Rajkovic to hand his side a commanding advantage and leave Al-Ittihad with a mountain to climb in the time that remained.

  • Al Hilal v Al Ittihad - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Bergwijn ignites the finale: Al-Hilal hold on for the win

    Al-Ittihad refused to surrender despite trailing by two goals. They kept pressing to reduce the deficit and won a penalty in the 89th minute. Steven Bergwijn stepped up and found the back of the net, pulling one back and lighting up the final minutes of the Clasico.

    That goal piled the pressure on Al-Hilal with the gap down to a single goal, and Al-Ittihad threw everything at the search for an equaliser.

    Al-Hilal held firm. They protected their lead until the final whistle to settle one of the most thrilling matches of the round.

    Victory tightened Al-Hilal's grip on the Roshn League title race. They moved to 21 points and stretched their lead over Al-Ittihad to four.

    For Al-Ittihad, this was a first defeat of the season. They fought to the last, yet it wasn't enough to avoid falling to their traditional rivals.

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