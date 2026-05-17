In the aftermath of the trophy presentation, the pitch at the Allianz Arena transformed into a chaotic scene of beer showers and celebrations. Kane, who was a primary target for his team-mates, found himself completely saturated with lager before finding his family on the pitch. In a heartwarming moment captured on camera, the striker handed over his winner's medal to his daughter, though his wife and children were seen comically backing away to avoid a beer-soaked hug. The scenes marked a triumphant end to the domestic season for Vincent Kompany’s side, who had wrapped up the title with four games to spare.
VIDEO: Beer-covered Harry Kane gifts Bundesliga medal to daughter as Bayern Munich star’s wife & children steer clear of celebratory hug with soaked striker
Family fun amid the beer showers
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Kane & Bayern continues to shatter records
On the pitch, Kane was once again the star of the show. His treble against FC Koln took his final league tally to 36 goals for the season, leaving him just five shy of Robert Lewandowski’s all-time single-season record. It was his fourth hat-trick of the campaign, featuring clinical strikes in the 10th and 13th minutes before rounding off his afternoon in the second half. The victory also saw Bayern reach a record-shattering 122 goals for the season.
Speaking in a video to his followers, the England star expressed his pride in the team's achievement. He said: "Hi guys, as you can see another medal and another trophy. What a way to finish here at the Allianz celebrating with the fans. Another victory, three goals as well. So really proud of that. And now yeah, one more to go. One more cup final next week. We keep this vibe going."
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Double dreams on the horizon
Despite the party atmosphere in Munich, the job is not quite finished for Kompany's men. Joshua Kimmich, who was among those subjected to the beer showers, insisted the team would quickly refocus, saying: “I’d say today it’s OK to celebrate a little. Then we have a week and then we’ll be fully focused on the cup final.” The Bavarians are aiming to secure a domestic double when they face Stuttgart next Saturday.
The DFB-Pokal final at Berlin’s Olympiastadion represents the final hurdle in what has been a dominant year for the club. Having defended their domestic throne, the focus in the dressing room has already shifted to more silverware. With Kane in red hot form and the squad firing on all cylinders, the Munich giants will head to the capital as heavy favourites to add more hardware to their trophy cabinet.