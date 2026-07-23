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VIDEO: Antoine Griezmann scores superb goal on MLS debut to help Orlando City thrash San Jose Earthquakes
A dream start for the French icon
Griezmann wasted no time making his mark on North American soil. The 35-year-old forward, who joined Orlando City amid massive fanfare, was handed a starting spot by manager Martín Perelman for the trip to PayPal Park. It proved to be an inspired decision as the former Atletico Madrid man showcased the elite quality that has defined his career at the highest level of European football for over a decade.
Orlando City officially announced the signing of Griezmann back in March, before the French star formally joined the squad on July 13. The move brought to an end to his long-standing spell in La Liga, where he had played since 2009 across stints with Real Sociedad, Atletico Madrid, and Barcelona. During his time in Spain, Griezmann lifted the Supercopa de Espana, the Europa League, and the UEFA Super Cup with Atletico Madrid, as well as the Copa del Rey during his tenure with Barcelona.
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Hitting the triple century in style
While securing the three points remained Orlando City’s primary goal, the match carried immense personal significance for the World Cup winner. Griezmann’s 48th-minute strike was not only his maiden goal in MLS, but also marked a milestone 300th club goal of his illustrious career. The veteran attacker produced a moment of magic that underscored his enduring class; he gathered the ball inside the box, cleverly wriggled past his marker with a sharp feint, and calmly slotted the ball past the San Jose goalkeeper to put his side 3-0 up.
Griezmann’s goal continues his impressive scoring form, following a strong final season with Atletico Madrid where he made 56 appearances across all competitions, netting 14 goals and providing eight assists. His milestone 300th club career goal is distributed across four teams: 212 goals for Atletico Madrid, 52 for Real Sociedad, 35 for Barcelona, and now his first in Orlando City colours.
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Orlando City's supporting cast shines
Although Griezmann will naturally grab all the headlines, this was a comprehensive team performance from the Lions. Slovenian defender David Brekalo, Colombian Iván Angulo and Paraguayan Braian Ojeda completed the rout against the San Jose Earthquakes, co-leaders of the Western Conference alongside the Vancouver Whitecaps. The diversity of the scorers will please Perelman, as it shows Orlando is not solely dependent on their new marquee signing to provide the offensive output required to win matches convincingly.
This victory has massive implications for Orlando City's ambitions this season. The three points have propelled them up the table as they look to secure a spot in the postseason playoffs. With this victory, Orlando City climbs to tenth position in the Eastern Conference, with 17 points, just two behind the playoff places, currently held by DC United. After a sluggish start to the campaign, the arrival of Griezmann appears to have provided the necessary spark to potentially ignite a late-season surge.
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