VIDEO: Andreas Pereira sabotages Memphis Depay as ex-Man Utd team-mate slips & misses penalty in Corinthians-Palmeiras derby

Depay spoke out on social media after the game, pointing to Pereira's underhanded tactics before issuing a rallying cry to supporters. "Last night's result doesn't reflect what the game was like. We showed for most of the game that we wanted it more than they did, but unfortunately we weren't efficient enough," he wrote on Instagram.

"The penalty incident leaves a bitter taste because I've never slipped up in my entire career. Everyone saw what happened, but it's okay. I take responsibility. I'm keeping my head held high and I believe in my team. With the fans supporting us, we will soon win more trophies. Let's move forward."

It was, however, the second penalty miss of Depay's career at Corinthians to date. Last season, he was left embarrassed after seeing his Panenka effort against Mirassol caught by the goalkeeper.