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Al Ittihad vs Al Ain: AFC Champions League EliteGetty Images Sport
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Video: Al-Ain gives Al-Ittihad a taste of defeat in the AFC Champions League Elite

Al Ittihad vs Al-Ain
Al Ittihad
Al-Ain
AFC Champions League Elite
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates

The leader strikes the dean on home soil

Next matches
ITT

ITT

Saudi Pro League

06 Nov 2026

NEO

NEO

ALW

ALW

ADNOC Pro League

08 Nov 2026

ALA

ALA

Al-Ittihad suffered a heavy defeat on their own ground and in front of their own fans, falling 4-1 to UAE side Al-Ain in the fourth round of the AFC Champions League Elite. The Saudi side continued to haemorrhage points, handing their guests another victory that tightened their grip at the top of the West group.

The scoreline brought back memories of Al-Nassr's opening-round collapse, when Al-Ain beat them by a clean four goals at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium. This time it was Al-Ittihad drinking from the same cup, shipping four goals against the Emirati side on a night when the Dean's attempts to avoid defeat came to nothing.

Read also: Video: Joao Felix sprinkles his magic with Al-Nassr with exciting contributions and figures

  • Kako opens the goal festival: Al Ain strike twice

    Al-Ain made their mark from the off. They broke the deadlock in the 17th minute when Alejandro Romero "Kaku" rifled a wonderful strike into the Al-Ittihad net, handing his side the lead and throwing the hosts' plans into disarray inside the opening stages.

    The Emirati side doubled their advantage before the break. Rafael Rodriguez tucked away the second in the 42nd minute, sending Al-Ain in two goals to the good and leaving Al-Ittihad with a mountain to climb in the second half.

  • Marwan Al-Sahafi revives hope: Simeone throws Al-Ittihad's plans into disarray

    Al-Ittihad came out for the second half chasing the game. Marwan Al-Sahafi pulled one back in the 53rd minute, finishing off a decisive pass from Houssem Aouar to hand Al-Ameed's fans fresh hope and give his side a route back into the contest.

    Al-Ain's response was swift. Jan Carlo Simic turned the ball into his own net in the 58th minute, restoring the two-goal cushion just as Al-Ittihad were finding their feet after Al-Sahafi's strike. The hosts were right back where they started.

  • Al Ittihad vs Al Ain: AFC Champions League EliteGetty Images Sport

    A penalty completes the four-goal haul: Al-Ittihad pays the price for stumbling

    Al Ain landed the final blow in the 90th minute. Matias Palacios stepped up to convert a penalty for the fourth goal, sealing a 4-1 win and confirming the Emirati side's superiority over Al-Ameed on a miserable Asian night for the hosts.

    The victory moved Al Ain clear at the top of the West Zone standings in the AFC Champions League Elite on 12 points. Al-Ittihad, meanwhile, remain stuck on 4 points in ninth. Having wasted a golden chance to climb the table in front of their own fans, the Saudi side now face a far tougher path to the qualification places.

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Next matches
ITT

ITT

Saudi Pro League

06 Nov 2026

NEO

NEO

ALW

ALW

ADNOC Pro League

08 Nov 2026

ALA

ALA