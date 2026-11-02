Al-Ittihad suffered a heavy defeat on their own ground and in front of their own fans, falling 4-1 to UAE side Al-Ain in the fourth round of the AFC Champions League Elite. The Saudi side continued to haemorrhage points, handing their guests another victory that tightened their grip at the top of the West group.

The scoreline brought back memories of Al-Nassr's opening-round collapse, when Al-Ain beat them by a clean four goals at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium. This time it was Al-Ittihad drinking from the same cup, shipping four goals against the Emirati side on a night when the Dean's attempts to avoid defeat came to nothing.

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