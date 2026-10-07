Some Argentine outlets called it "strange". But the statue was no mere protocol gift. It carried deep emotional weight, a scaled-down exact replica of the famous "Amazon Monument" in Cotonou, the economic capital and largest city of Benin.









That monument honours the "Dahomey Amazons", known in their local language as the "Agojie". They were the only documented all-female army in the world, defenders of the ancient African kingdom through the nineteenth century who became a global symbol of female strength, courage and resistance.

The real twist lay in who received the gift. Nobody handed the statue to Messi. Instead it went to his wife Antonela Roccuzzo, sat in the box alongside family members. They gave her the figure of this historic protector so that she would be the warrior charged with "protecting the king", in keeping with the culture of the African nation.

Benin's most famous artwork is the original Amazon Monument. Inaugurated in 2022, it stands 30 metres tall, weighs 150 tonnes and is covered in bronze. The Chinese sculptor Li Xiang-kun designed it, it stands in front of the Benin presidential palace, and it ranks as the second tallest statue in Africa.

Read also: Video: Messi's farewell: Antonela pauses at a message she could not get past



