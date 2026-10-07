Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
FBL-FRIENDLY-ARG-BENAFP
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

Video: addressed to his wife "to protect the king"... Benin honours Messi with a special African gift

Argentina vs Benin
Argentina
Benin
Friendlies
L. Messi
S. D'Almeida
S. Mounie
Argentina
Benin

A historic farewell at the Monumental

Lionel Messi received special gifts from the Benin delegation before the two sides' friendly, a match staged to mark the Argentina captain's farewell to the Albiceleste.

Argentina won 3-0 on Wednesday morning. Messi scored the third from the penalty spot in his final appearance for the national team.

Benin's second captain, Cece Dalmeida, made the effort to speak in Spanish as he presented the Argentine star with a set of unexpected gifts: a letter signed by all of Benin's players, a flower and a small statue, according to Argentine newspaper Clarin.



  • Special emotional significance: a historic statue

    Some Argentine outlets called it "strange". But the statue was no mere protocol gift. It carried deep emotional weight, a scaled-down exact replica of the famous "Amazon Monument" in Cotonou, the economic capital and largest city of Benin.



    That monument honours the "Dahomey Amazons", known in their local language as the "Agojie". They were the only documented all-female army in the world, defenders of the ancient African kingdom through the nineteenth century who became a global symbol of female strength, courage and resistance.

    The real twist lay in who received the gift. Nobody handed the statue to Messi. Instead it went to his wife Antonela Roccuzzo, sat in the box alongside family members. They gave her the figure of this historic protector so that she would be the warrior charged with "protecting the king", in keeping with the culture of the African nation.

    Benin's most famous artwork is the original Amazon Monument. Inaugurated in 2022, it stands 30 metres tall, weighs 150 tonnes and is covered in bronze. The Chinese sculptor Li Xiang-kun designed it, it stands in front of the Benin presidential palace, and it ranks as the second tallest statue in Africa.

    Read also: Video: Messi's farewell: Antonela pauses at a message she could not get past


  • A special appearance from Benin's captain

    Steve Mounié handed Messi the Benin jersey. The Augsburg player, based in Germany, captains the Benin national team but missed the match through injury, travelling to Argentina only to accompany his country's delegation at the global event.

    Messi and Mounié already knew each other. The pair had met during the Argentine's time at Paris Saint-Germain, when the Benin striker was turning out for Brest.

    Read also: Should he learn from Ronaldo? A warning message to Mourinho: Mbappé has not understood what Real Madrid represents.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google