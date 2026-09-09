Getty/GOAL
Victor Osimhen challenge! Taiwo Awoniyi looking ‘hungry’ in bid to earn Nigeria recall - with Premier League relegation specialist leaving Nottingham Forest for Coventry
Awoniyi helped to keep Forest in the Premier League
Awoniyi was Forest’s first signing on the back of their promotion in 2022 that ended a 23-year exile from the top tier of English football. He registered 10 crucial league goals in his debut campaign, while posting 23 in total through 103 appearances across four seasons.
A horror injury was suffered in May 2025, but the perma-smiling frontman bounced back to help preserve Premier League status on Trentside. A new challenge has now been embraced after linking up with Coventry following their return to the big time after a 25-year absence.
- Getty
Burly frontman is looking fit & sharp at Coventry
Awoniyi is under pressure to score goals, with Frank Lampard’s side yet to get up and running on that front in 2026-27, but ex-Sky Blues striker Morrison - who was speaking in association with Freebets.com, the source for betting sites reviews - told GOAL when it was put to him that the 29-year-old looks fitter and sharper than he has for a while: “Definitely. You're spot on when you say he looks much better. He looks hungry.
“And you know what? He didn't really play at Forest. It was a bit stop-start. He had injuries. And then when you're not a number one and you're coming off the bench for five minutes here and there, you're not going to get confidence.
“I think what he's shown to me at Coventry is he's a different player. He looks hungry, runs in behind, he's causing a lot of problems. And for me, I think he'll be a good signing. And for what they're paying, I think £10-12 million, it could be a bargain if he scores the goals to keep them up.
“They've got Haji Wright to come back from injury. [Sidiki] Cherif, who they've signed for £20 million, a youngster. I think that might have been potential as well. So they've got a lot of attack. But the thing is, the goals they will get is from the likes of [Jack] Rudoni, [Ephron] Mason-Clark, [Tatsuhiro] Sakamoto, in them wide areas. They do have goals in their team at the moment, for sure.
“And Frank went to a different formation on the weekend anyway, because he did go to a five at the back. So he might get his wing backs forward. But that might have just been against Man City. So it'll be interesting how he goes this weekend. But yeah, there's a lot of positive signs to take from Coventry at the moment. I wouldn't press the panic button just as yet.”
Can Awoniyi rejoin Osimhen in the Nigeria squad?
Awoniyi has earned 10 senior caps for Nigeria, but the last of those appearances was made in 2023. Pressed on whether international football provides added incentive for a man that signed for Liverpool in 2015 but never made a competitive appearance for the Reds, Morrison said: “Of course. Everyone wants to play for their country and wants to play international football. It's going to be difficult because he's got one of the best strikers ahead of him, Victor Osimhen. So it's always going to be hard.
“But as you say, to be involved in and around the squad, that's what you want to do. It's a great opportunity. Coventry gave him the opportunity to be the main number nine at their club. And I think once he gets that first goal, you get the monkey off your back and you go on a good run. And that's what he'll be hoping for. But I think you're right, the signs I've seen so far, he looks like hungry, lean and fitter.”
On Awoniyi loving a Premier League basement battle - having been involved in three at Forest, scoring some priceless goals along the way - Morrison added: “He does like one to be fair. But hopefully he can keep Coventry up. Hopefully he can. And he can be the main man for them.”
- Getty
Coventry fixtures 2026-27: Searching for first goal & point
Coventry came unstuck away at title holders Arsenal in their first Premier League outing of 2026-27. They were then downed late on against fellow newcomers Hull City, before seeing Erling Haaland net the only goal of the game during a meeting with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.
Awoniyi has had chances in those contests, having opened his account in a Carabao Cup win over Plymouth, and will be determined to make a telling contribution across upcoming meetings with Brighton, Aston Villa and Forest prior to the September international break being reached.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting