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Hugo Broos and Danny JordaanBackpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

Victor Hlungwani is spreading wrong information; Hugo Broos has turned SAFA into a banana association; Bafana Bafana full of salary thieves - Fans

South Africa
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South Africa vs Nicaragua
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Mexico vs South Africa
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Czechia vs South Africa
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Kaizer Chiefs
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H. Broos
B. Cross
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Africa Cup of Nations

The South African national team and the country's football governing body have barely had a chance to catch their breath amid growing backlash from Mzansi football faithful. From the manner in which the travelling squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup was trimmed, to a visa debacle that delayed the team's departure to Mexico, and now a blunder during Friday evening's international friendly against Nicaragua at Orlando Amstel Arena, controversy continues to cloud preparations. What should be a period of excitement and anticipation ahead of the global showpiece has instead been overshadowed by a succession of off-field own goals, with incompetence once again taking centre stage.

Speaking on SABC Sport's Referee's Corner segment on Monday night, Victor Hlungwani delivered a damning assessment after revealing that South Africa had inadvertently fielded 12 players following a second-half reshuffle that introduced Kaizer Chiefs defender Bradley Cross and Orlando Pirates centre-back Nkosinathi Sibisi against Nicaragua.

The administrative blunder could have proved extremely costly for Hugo Broos' charges, with football supporters voicing their frustration as yet another disappointing off-field mishap threatens to derail what should be a smooth build-up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

GOAL sampled some of the reactions from fans as the latest controversy sparked widespread debate across Mzansi football circles.


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  • Hugo Broos and Danny JordaanBackpage

    SAFA into a banana association

    This one is on Hugo and his technical team; they don’t know the number of players on the bench? That madala has turned SAFA into a banana association. Really time for him to leave after the World Cup - TumeloTuksTlou


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  • Kamogelo Sebelebele, South Africa vs Nicaragua May 2026Backpage

    Playing with an extra player and still failed to score

    What worries me the most is that we played with an extra player and still couldn't score 😭 - Clint_Utd


  • Hugo Broos, Helman Mkhalele and Grant Johnson, Bafana BafanaBackpage

    Salary thieves

    Incompetent at its highest level, how did this happen?

    When you have people who are paid a lucrative salary to check everything, but they choose not to 🚮 - thabanisandile3

    Full of salary thieves 🚮 - @Cmbo97


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  • Vincent Tseka, Bafana Bafana, November 2025Backpage

    Vincent Tseka must be fired

    The team manager must be fired. We were docked points because of him - asandajongi


  • Kaizer Chiefs fansBackpage

    Which formation was used?

    Which technique formation did he use? As a Khosi fan, I'm gonna zip and wait for you all to defend him as you all do as usual. He is at the World Cup to participate with other nations that are there to win it - Law2326


  • Hlungwani is spreading wrong information

    It's a lie! Victor Hlungwani is spreading wrong information. I went to check that game again. It's a lie - LenkaKowa



  • PSL referees, September 2024 GOAL

    Blame the referees

    This is a common error in football, and it's the referees and their assistants to check all that - GandangaZW


  • Danny Jordaan and SAFA NEC membersBackpagepix

    Visa saga, and now this?!

    An embarrassment, again. Danny Jordaan refused to act against the team manager the last time. He said it's water under the bridge since they had qualified, "we are too busy", he said. Visa saga, and now this - Magaye049


  • Bradley Cross, Kaizer Chiefs, August 2025Backpagepix

    Cross was too excited

    Cross got in the field before a substitution was made. He couldn't believe his eyes that he is the only Lamthuthu in Bafana colours - NFADVISE


  • Thalente Mbatha and Relebohile Mofokeng, Bafana BafanaBackpage

    Bafana continue to hurt themselves

    Trump might 100% run with this should it get to his attention. One thing I know Bafana to do successfully over the years is hurt themselves.

    For example, there was no need to start including OP players in the national team. You can see how it hurt our second round of qualifiers and how it even hurt us more at AFCON - LuckyEMills


  • South Africa 03312026(C)Getty Images

    This is not justifiable to punish Bafana's WC prospects

    Why are y'all so comfortable being so unpatriotic?

    Wrong is wrong, of course, but based on this warm-up game, you think it would be justifiable to punish Bafana's World Cup prospects - KagoMahlangu


  • Bafana Bafana, March 2026Backpage

    Ban Bafana from participating in FIFA games

    I think we need to be banned for 3 years from participating in any FIFA games because we don’t want to learn from our mistakes - Njombistoo