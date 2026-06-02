Victor Hlungwani is spreading wrong information; Hugo Broos has turned SAFA into a banana association; Bafana Bafana full of salary thieves - Fans

Speaking on SABC Sport's Referee's Corner segment on Monday night, Victor Hlungwani delivered a damning assessment after revealing that South Africa had inadvertently fielded 12 players following a second-half reshuffle that introduced Kaizer Chiefs defender Bradley Cross and Orlando Pirates centre-back Nkosinathi Sibisi against Nicaragua.

The administrative blunder could have proved extremely costly for Hugo Broos' charges, with football supporters voicing their frustration as yet another disappointing off-field mishap threatens to derail what should be a smooth build-up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

GOAL sampled some of the reactions from fans as the latest controversy sparked widespread debate across Mzansi football circles.





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