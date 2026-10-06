Vialli award, Pio Esposito: "Proud, Luca was a very humble person and an example for young people"

Pio Esposito, Inter and Italy centre-forward, spoke on the sidelines of the Vialli Award the day after the Azzurri's 3-1 win over Turkey, a game in which the 21-year-old scored his seventh goal in 13 appearances. Presented with the Goleador Award, he said: "I can only thank the head coach for the trust he has shown in me from the very start. Wearing the Italy shirt is always a special emotion, always a different one. I have worn the Azzurri shirt since Under-16 level. When you wear the Azzurri shirt, it is the most beautiful emotion: it is every child’s dream when they start playing football".