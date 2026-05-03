Veteran goalkeeper calls it quits with winners medal round his neck - 'Nedbank Cup was my first and Nedbank Cup is my last trophy'
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How the cup was won
In a Nedbank Cup final that may have lacked the usual pre-match fanfare, Durban City delivered a blockbuster performance, coming from behind to claim a memorable 2-1 victory over TS Galaxy in Polokwane.
After a cagey opening in which both sides squandered promising opportunities, the deadlock was finally broken in the 43rd minute.
A dangerous set piece sparked chaos inside the box, and although Darren Keet initially produced a save, the ensuing scramble involving Seluleko Mahlambi and Jean Lubumba saw the ball squirm over the line, with City ultimately credited with an unfortunate own goal.
Bernard Parker’s men went into the interval holding a narrow 1-0 lead.
Pitso Dladla’s charges emerged from the break with renewed purpose, piling pressure on Galaxy’s backline in search of an equaliser.
Their persistence paid off in the 57th minute when Mfanafuthi Mkhize reacted quickest to a defensive lapse, pouncing clinically to restore parity.
Momentum had firmly swung in City’s favour, and just minutes later, they completed a stunning turnaround.
Lubumba, eager to atone for his first-half misfortune, rifled home a superb strike to put the KwaZulu-Natal outfit ahead.
Having dominated the second half, Durban City showed composure and resilience to see out the contest, sealing a historic 2-1 triumph over Tim Sukazi’s side.
In doing so, they not only lifted the Ke Yona cup but also etched their name into the history books, becoming the latest newly promoted side to capture major silverware.
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A fairytale ending for a Bafana veteran
Darren Keet has decided to hang up his gloves on the ultimate high, confirming his departure from the game while celebrating Durban City’s historic Nedbank Cup triumph.
The former Bafana Bafana international has been a cornerstone for City since joining at the start of the campaign following their promotion, putting in a series of influential performances that culminated in silverware on Saturday night.
His contribution this term has been remarkable, keeping 12 clean sheets in the Betway Premiership to help the KwaZulu-Natal side sit seventh in the standings.
The veteran shot-stopper was instrumental throughout the Ke Yona Cup run, proving to be the hero with crucial penalty saves in two different rounds to ensure his side reached the final.
Despite a teammate's own goal briefly threatening their ambitions in the final against TS Galaxy, City staged a dramatic comeback to lift the trophy.
Speaking after the match with his medal around his neck, Keet revealed the significance of the moment, with his family watching on from the stands during his final professional final.
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Keet confirms retirement decision
Addressing the media in the aftermath of the celebrations, Keet was open about the emotions of the night and his decision to walk away from the sport.
"Obviously it’s special," Keet said.
"You know, my parents have been there, obviously throughout my whole career. My dad’s never really been one to be involved, so it’s nice for him to enjoy these moments, for them to enjoy my last trophy.
"And I’m hoping they enjoyed it. My dad cried a bit. I haven’t cried yet, but when I saw some of the players crying, then you feel like crying also. But happy tears at the moment and happy smiles at the moment, but very special for me to have my family and my parents and my wife and my kids just awesome, awesome experience overall."
Keet left no room for speculation regarding his future, making it clear that the current campaign will be his final act in professional football.
He noted the poetic nature of his career bookends, stating: "I’m not hinting at anything, I’m calling it quits at the end of the season. So Nedbank Cup was my first and Nedbank Cup is my last trophy."
The decision marks the end of a decorated career for the keeper, who leaves Durban City with the guarantee of CAF Confederation Cup football for the club next season, even if he will not be there to take part in the continental journey.
Watch Darren Keet's retirement message