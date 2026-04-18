Veteran coach weighs in on Samkelo Zwane and Happy Mashiane's struggles at Siwelele FC, paints gloomy picture on Amakhosi duo - 'It doesn’t make sense for Kaizer Chiefs to keep two players...'

Samkelo Zwane have not made the Siwelele FC matchday squad in their last four games.

It is a season the midfielder has made seven appearances in all competitions without a single goal or assist.

Fellow Kaizer Chiefs loanee Happy Mashiane has, on the other hand, featured in just one match for Siwelele and that came in September 2025 when he played 45 minutes against Marumo Gallants.

Former Chiefs coach Sergio dos Santos has opened up, trying to make sense of why the Amakhosi duo has found it tough in Bloemfontein.