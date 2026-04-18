Veteran coach weighs in on Samkelo Zwane and Happy Mashiane's struggles at Siwelele FC, paints gloomy picture on Amakhosi duo - 'It doesn’t make sense for Kaizer Chiefs to keep two players...'
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Zwane and Mashiane's time at Siwelele
Samkelo Zwane have not made the Siwelele FC matchday squad in their last four games.
It is a season the midfielder has made seven appearances in all competitions without a single goal or assist.
Fellow Kaizer Chiefs loanee Happy Mashiane has, on the other hand, featured in just one match for Siwelele and that came in September 2025 when he played 45 minutes against Marumo Gallants.
Former Chiefs coach Sergio dos Santos has opened up, trying to make sense of why the Amakhosi duo has found it tough in Bloemfontein.
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Behind the scenes at Siwelele
"There must be something happening behind the scenes at Siwelele that we don't know about," Dos Santos told KickOff.
"It doesn’t make sense for Kaizer Chiefs to keep two players they have no plans to use next season."
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'Maybe Chiefs know everything'
"Why would Chiefs loan them out if Siwelele isn’t going to play them?" asked Dos Santos.
"There’s likely more to it—maybe discipline issues or some incident that made the two players say something back to the coaches.
"Perhaps Siwelele told them, 'That’s how you feel? Fine, sit in the stands and think about it.' Honestly, I don't know the full story.
"If Siwelele agrees to take them on loan but then doesn’t play them, what’s the point of?" Dos Santos continued.
"Maybe Siwelele is just leaving it alone because they know Kaizer Chiefs knows everything."
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Dos Santos' speculation on Zwane and Mashiane
"They might assume they can just arrive, ask for the jersey, and play," added Dos Santos.
"The coach may have wanted them to train harder, but perhaps they didn't like that, or said something they shouldn't have, or skipped training altogether.
"If that’s the case, the coach could have told the owners, ‘If they don’t behave, I won’t play them.’ It’s very possible."