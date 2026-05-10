Vela Khumalo weighs in on Kaizer Chiefs products Samkelo Zwane & Happy Mashiane’s top-flight struggles - ‘One should be capable of performing in various tactical system’

Samkelo Zwane and Happy Mashiane joined the Bloemfontein-based side at the start of the 2025/26 Premier Soccer League season on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

While Mashiane arrived with a wealth of experience from his long stint at Kaizer Chiefs, including top-flight and continental exposure, expectations were high that he would add value at Siwelele.

However, things have not gone to plan, with the defender making just a single appearance for the City of Roses outfit. Zwane, meanwhile, has featured seven times.

With growing concern over the duo’s futures, coach Vela Khumalo has also weighed in on the situation.











