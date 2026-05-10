Vela Khumalo weighs in on Kaizer Chiefs products Samkelo Zwane & Happy Mashiane’s top-flight struggles - ‘One should be capable of performing in various tactical system’
The loan move
Samkelo Zwane and Happy Mashiane joined the Bloemfontein-based side at the start of the 2025/26 Premier Soccer League season on loan for the remainder of the campaign.
While Mashiane arrived with a wealth of experience from his long stint at Kaizer Chiefs, including top-flight and continental exposure, expectations were high that he would add value at Siwelele.
However, things have not gone to plan, with the defender making just a single appearance for the City of Roses outfit. Zwane, meanwhile, has featured seven times.
With growing concern over the duo’s futures, coach Vela Khumalo has also weighed in on the situation.
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'The initial expectations may have been elevated'
"I anticipated these two players would receive more opportunities at Siwelele FC, but it appears that only Samkelo Zwane has been afforded bit of playtime," Khumalo told KickOff.
"I am unable to determine the precise reasons behind their limited appearances.
"The initial expectations may have been somewhat elevated; however, I cannot definitively assert that they have failed to meet those expectations, especially since I am uncertain of the reasons for their limited involvement."
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Adaptability key in modern football
He further stressed the importance of adaptability and tactical flexibility in modern football, insisting that fully developed players should be capable of performing in any system, at any time, without excuses or selectiveness in their involvement.
"As a footballer, one should be adaptable and capable of performing in various tactical systems," he continued.
"If a player is adequately developed, they should be able to perform anywhere and at any time.
"Picky selection is unacceptable; players must demonstrate their value to justify their continued selection, especially if they want to prove the club made a mistake by loaning them out.
"If these players are not involved in matches, there could be underlying issues we are not aware of.
"I do not know whether to be disappointed or otherwise, as I lack comprehensive information about their circumstances."
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High expectations for Zwane
He offered a measured reflection on the duo’s potential and development, acknowledging their talent and the glimpses they have shown, while also noting that consistency and regular game time remain key indicators of a player’s readiness at the professional level.
"I have not worked directly with him [Mashiane], but we have observed his performances in CAF competitions, which showed promising talent. However, beyond that, I am not entirely certain.
"As for Samkelo Zwane, we had high expectations. Although he possesses talent, talent alone does not guarantee success as a professional player.
"It is difficult to draw definitive conclusions since I have not worked closely with these players.
"From those I have mentored, they are consistently playing week in and week out, which is an indicator of their development and readiness," he concluded.