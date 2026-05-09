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Vela Khumalo of South AfricaBackpagepix
Sinolwetu Tompela

Vela Khumalo outlines his Kaizer Chiefs blueprint if handed first-team reins - 'Give those boys a chance to play'

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The Amakhosi reserve team coach has mapped out a bold philosophical reset he would unleash if entrusted with the first-team hot seat at Naturena. The youth tactician is pushing for a return to roots built on courage, intensity, and a stronger pipeline of academy graduates breaking into the senior side, arguing that homegrown talent must once again take centre stage in the club’s long-term vision.

  • Wandile Duba, Kaizer Chiefs, April 2025Backpage

    Restoring the Amakhosi DNA

    Vela Khumalo, a man whose credentials in polishing Naturena’s finest gems are beyond reproach, insists the deeper issues at Kaizer Chiefs stem from a worrying lack of conviction in their own youth products.

    While remaining typically modest about his own lofty ambitions, he pulled no punches in his assessment of what the Soweto giants must fix if they are to reclaim their former glory, finally.


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  • Vela Khumalo, South Africa, June 2025Backpage

    Khumalo on Chiefs top job dream

    "Only when the time is right, not now, I don't know when that might be, but we are hoping that one day, just for one day..." Khumalo told KickOff.

    He insisted that the foundation of any success must be built on players who understand the club's core values and playing style from a young age.


  • Relebohile Mofokeng, Orlando Pirates, March 2026Backpage

    Trusting the youth products

    The DStv Diski Challenge coach pointed to the success of rivals like Orlando Pirates, specifically mentioning the rise of Relebohile Mofokeng, as a reason why Chiefs should be more aggressive in their integration of youth.

    Khumalo argues that the talent is already available within the building but is being overlooked in favour of more experienced, external signings.

    "The first thing first would be, play players who knows what I want, how I want to play, and how Kaizer Chiefs play. That is the most important thing. If you look at the likes of Relebohile Mofokeng, they played against us in the DDC, and we used to beat them.

    "So, as Kaizer Chiefs, why are we not doing the same and play our boys now? That's my main worry. Why are we not believing in them?" Khumalo questioned.


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  • Mduduzi Shabalala and Mfundo Vilakazi, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Building around Shabalala and Duba

    For Khumalo, the blueprint for the first team should revolve around the players he has spent years nurturing.

    "Let's stop this thing of saying these boys they are still young. Siwelele, they beat us with five DDC players, but we choose not to play with our DDC players when we are even dominating in the DDC.

    "Give those boys a chance to play. Who is scoring at Chiefs as we speak? Who is leading with assists? Wandile Duba is there, and Mdu Shabalala is there. Obrigado [Mfundo Vilakazi], every time he comes in, he changes the game, but we are not playing them?

    "I was going to play with these very same people that made me known. Everybody knows Vela Khumalo because of these boys. So why would I change if I were to become the Kaizer Chiefs first team coach?" Khumalo concluded.

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