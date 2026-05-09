Vela Khumalo outlines his Kaizer Chiefs blueprint if handed first-team reins - 'Give those boys a chance to play'

The DStv Diski Challenge coach pointed to the success of rivals like Orlando Pirates, specifically mentioning the rise of Relebohile Mofokeng, as a reason why Chiefs should be more aggressive in their integration of youth.

Khumalo argues that the talent is already available within the building but is being overlooked in favour of more experienced, external signings.

"The first thing first would be, play players who knows what I want, how I want to play, and how Kaizer Chiefs play. That is the most important thing. If you look at the likes of Relebohile Mofokeng, they played against us in the DDC, and we used to beat them.

"So, as Kaizer Chiefs, why are we not doing the same and play our boys now? That's my main worry. Why are we not believing in them?" Khumalo questioned.



