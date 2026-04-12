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USWNT player ratings vs Japan: Rose Lavelle runs the show with a goal and assist in 2-1 win

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The USWNT won their 10th-straight game, defeating Japan 2-1 to open up a series of three games against their long-time rival this month. Rose Lavelle scored and added an assist to push the USWNT past the 2026 AFC Women’s Asian Cup champions.

Sophia Wilson made her long-awaited return, but it was Rose Lavelle who stole the show.

The U.S. women’s national team defeated long-time rivals Japan 2-1 in the first of three meetings this month. The USWNT rolled out an experienced lineup, with eight of the 11 starters boasting FIFA Women’s World Cup and/or Olympic minutes. Wilson, despite not playing since the 2024 Paris Olympics, started on Saturday - marking her return to both the starting XI and the team after giving birth to her daughter, Gigi, in September.

Lavelle, making her 100th career start for the national team, opened the scoring for the United States. She buried an early first-half goal from a free-kick opportunity earned by the USWNT.

She wasn’t done there.

Lavelle doubled her impact on the match with an assist, perfectly picking out Lindsey Heaps at the top of the box to extend the USWNT’s lead. Despite facing the same team multiple times in a week, Heaps highlighted it is important for the Americans to get tested by one of the world's best teams in a challenging stretch.

"This is amazing for us... We get to play a top, top opponent, one of the best, one of the best teams in the world, three times in a row. And what that experience is like, back to back to back. It's incredible."

Despite the organized press from Japan, and a goal that snuck its way past USWNT goalkeeper Claudia Dickey in the 62nd minute, Emma Hayes' side got the job done to open up the trio of games between the two sides. The USWNT had 61 percent of the game's possession, which proved to be a massive factor in the Americans were sucessful in the first match of the international window. 

"I think just being consistent the whole entire game. I know in the second half they were putting a lot of high press, so keeping that control and keeping our tactics no matter what they come out with," Gisele Thompson said. 

GOAL rates the USWNT players from PayPal Stadium...

  • Claudia DickeyGetty Images

    Goalkeeper & Defense

    Claudia Dickey (6/10):

    Wasn't entirely tested, and let in a goal that was an 'oopsie' moment and got her caught off her line. 

    Naomi Girma (7/10):

    Decent performance from Girma, despite having less to deal with than usual defensively. Looked confident and steady next to Kennedy Wesley, which is a new pairing from the previous games that we've seen.

    Kennedy Wesley (6/10):

    Settled into the match and managed a well-organized attacking line from Japan. 

    Emily Fox (7/10):

    Most effective when she was using her pace up the wing, and contributed a massive tackle in the first half that saved the USWNT from conceding a breakaway.

    Gisele Thompson (8/10):

    Gisele Thomspon was incredibly effective and solid in the press, and kept a hand on Japan's frontline, which not only was massive for the USWNT's defensive shape, but also helped her side win the ball higher up the field. Thompson's diligence in the press was the direct reason the USWNT scored their second goal in the second half.

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  • Rose LavelleGetty Images

    Midfield

    Lindsey Heaps (8/10):

    Scoring her 40th career goal was worth noting, and it was a solid finish at that. Heaps playing a bit higher and being the last runner to trail the box and get on the end of almost every service was very good on Saturday night.

    Sam Coffey (7/10):

    Somewhat scattered and underutilized, despite her positioning. Coffey didn't see a lot of the ball and was often caught doing the less-fun work of winning the 50/50 battles. 

    Rose Lavelle (9/10):

    In her 100th career start, Lavelle got the USWNT off to a rapid start, finishing in the eighth minute of play. Aside from her goal, Lavelle also chipped in an assist for the USWNT's second goal. 

  • Sophia WilsonGetty Images

    Attack

    Trinity Rodman (7/10):

    Strong defensively, and was incredibly effective in attack, contributing with small passes along the wing. While she didn't get a lot of chances on goal, she was involved in most of the build-up opportunities.

    Alyssa Thompson (5/10):

    Couldn't finish despite being in all of the right spots and having many chances. 

    Sophia Wilson (5/10):

    Touch got away from her often, but was in threatening spots and had some promising services in.

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  • USWNT v JapanGetty Images

    Subs & Manager

    Michelle Cooper (6/10):

    After missing the last two camps, she came into the game and made an impact despite the limited minutes.

    Ally Sentnor (5/10):

    Ally Sentnor is always better when she starts, but she still managed to do a good job holding the ball up and building the attack.

    Emma Sears (5/10):

    As a late sub, Emma Sears added energy, pace, and attacking momentum for the USWNT side. 

    Claire Hutton (5/10):

    Claire Hutton didn't have a chance to really settle into the game, but also didn't mess up any of the rhythm set already, which is an important role of a substitute. 

    Emma Hayes (7/10):

    Utilized an experienced roster and managed to get the result in San Jose.

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