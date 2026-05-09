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USMNT midfielder Gio Reyna scores first Borussia Monchengladbach goal in loss to Augsburg
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What happened
With his side down 2-0, Reyna was inserted into the match in the 58th minute as Gladbach looked for a spark. The visitors ended up surrendering a third goal in the 72nd minute, but Gladbach did pull one back in stoppage time via Reyna, who found the back of the net for the first time this season.
After coralling a ball over the top, Gladbach captain Rocco Reitz was able to slide a pass over to Reyna, who placed his shot right into the back of the net to ensure Augsburg wouldn't finish the day with a clean sheet. The goal was Reyna's first on the club level since scoring in January 2025 for Borussia Dortmund.
In addition to Reyna, USMNT defender Joe Scally played all 90 minutes for Gladbach, earning a yellow card. Noahkai Banks, meanwhile, remained on the bench for Augsburg.
Reyna's stat line
Reyna was pretty impressive overall in his 33 minutes of action, making six key passes and completing two dribbles to go along with his goal.
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Reyna's season so far
Reyna joined Gladbach this summer in search of playing time, having fallen down the pecking order at Borussia Dortmund over the last few years. Earning that playing time would be crucial, both for Reyna's World Cup hopes and for his overall development.
It hasn't quite gone to plan. The 23-year-old American has played just 487 minutes this season across 18 league matches, four of which have been starts. The lack of minutes has him on the USMNT bubble, largely due to his successes with the national team. Reyna was fantastic for the U.S. back in the fall, scoring agaisnt Paragauy before assisting in a cameo agaisnt Uruguay. he played just 31 minutes across two March friendlies against Portugal and Belgium, though.
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What comes next?
With just one match left in their Bundesliga season, Gladbach sit comfortably in 11th place. Their last match will come on May 16 when they play host to Hoffenheim.