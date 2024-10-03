South Africa Under-20 Amajita, September 2024Safa
Michael Madyira

Unstoppable Amajita edge Angola at Cosafa Championships to book 2025 Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations finals ticket

Africa Cup of Nations U20South Africa U20Premier Soccer LeagueS. Campbell

South Africa return to the tournament they last participated at in 2017 and they now have an opportunity to go to the World Cup.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Amajits are in the Cosafa Championships final
  • They beat Angola in the semis
  • That guarantees them an Afcon spot

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Article continues below