Moments later, though, substitute Fermin Lopez suffered a sickening blow. The forward, fresh on as a Flick introduction, rose unmarked to head a Yamal pass only to be denied by Atlético goalkeeper Juan Musso. In the collision, Musso’s studs struck Lopez full in the face and nose. (25.) Blood gushed from his face, forcing a several-minute stoppage for treatment, though the 22-year-old eventually returned.

The lengthy stoppage initially favoured the Rojiblancos. Moments after play resumed, Antoine Griezmann released Fernando Llorente, who in turn fed Ademola Lookman in the centre; the winger finished calmly to make it 1–2 (31). That proved to be the final score in a contest that stayed enthralling throughout the second half.

Ferran Torres’s apparent 55th-minute third was ruled out for offside, and although Barça kept pressing for a decider, Atlético again leaned on super-sub Alexander Sörloth. The Norwegian replaced Griezmann to a standing ovation in the 76th minute, and within 60 seconds he had burst clear, forcing Eric Garcia to bring him down. As in the first leg, Barcelona finished with ten men, though this time the decision was uncontentious.

Despite their numerical disadvantage, Barça kept pushing, and substitute Ronald Araujo missed a golden opportunity to make it 3-1 shortly before the eight minutes of added time expired.

Barça are eliminated from the Champions League, while Atlético will meet the winner of Arsenal versus Sporting Lisbon in the semi-finals.