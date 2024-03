GOAL provides you the details to follow the Dube Birds' Nedbank Cup trip to Pretoria to face AmaTuks.

University of Pretoria and Moroka Swallows will be battling to advance to the quarter-finals of the Nedbank Cup tournament.

The top-flight side and the Motsepe Foundation Championship club are set to fight for a last-eight spot on Wednesday at the Tuks Stadium.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between AmaTuks and Swallows, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.