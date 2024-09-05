Hugo Broos, Percy Tau, South AfricaGetty Images
Unhappy Doctor Khumalo adamant Tau rejection 'opens a can of warms' - 'Why is Mzansi hating Percy too much? Broos left him out because he was booed?'

Kaizer Chiefs legend is unhappy with the way the 30-year-old has been treated by the Belgian in the ongoing international break.

  • Tau is not part of the Bafana squad in this international break
  • The 30-year-old has been having issues with Al Ahly
  • Khumalo comments on the issue
