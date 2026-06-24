Underfire Bafana Bafana midfielder Sphephelo Sithole opens up on his dismal start to the 2026 FIFA World Cup: 'I didn't have a good game against Mexico but...'
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Sithole reflects on Mexico nightmare
The journey to the 2026 FIFA World Cup was supposed to be a dream for Sphephelo Sithole, but the opening match against hosts Mexico quickly turned into a personal nightmare.
The Portuguese-based midfielder committed a high-profile error that led directly to the first goal of the game, and his misery was compounded later in the second half when he was shown a red card, leaving his team-mates to fight a losing battle with ten men.
Speaking for the first time since that disappointing evening, Sithole was candid about his performance and the emotional toll it took.
"I didn't have a good game against Mexico, but the support I got from the coach and the team was good," Sithole admitted as per SABC Sport.
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Broos stands by his midfied anchor
Despite the criticism from fans and pundits alike, Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has remained steadfast in his support for the player.
The Belgian tactician has long valued Sithole’s physical presence and defensive work rate, and it appears the bond between the coach and player remains intact despite the disciplinary lapse in the opening match.
This internal backing has been crucial for the player's mental recovery ahead of the final group games.
Sithole’s return to availability comes at a critical juncture for the national team.
With the stakes higher than ever, the experience he brings from the Portuguese league will be vital.
The midfielder feels ready to repay the faith shown in him by the technical team and his compatriots, knowing that there is no more room for error if Bafana Bafana are to progress beyond the group stages.
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Dealing with the Mokoena blow
The timing of Sithole's return is particularly significant due to the absence of midfield general Teboho Mokoena.
The Mamelodi Sundowns star is currently suspended, leaving a massive void in the engine room that Sithole is expected to fill.
Mokoena has been the heartbeat of the South African side, and replacing his influence on the pitch is a daunting task for anyone in the squad.
Hugo Broos did not shy away from acknowledging how much the team will miss their vice-captain during the upcoming clash against South Korea.
"We have to be honest, he is a big loss for the team.
"Teboho is a very good player and often decides how we are going to play on the day, and he is also a leader on and off the field," Broos explained to the media as the team prepares for the vital encounter.
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Confidence in the squad depth
While the loss of a player of Mokoena's calibre is significant, Broos remains optimistic about the depth of his 26-man roster.
The coach insists that every player selected for the trip to North America is there on merit and capable of performing on the grandest stage.
This collective confidence is what the team is leaning on as they prepare to face a disciplined South Korean side in a must-win situation.
Broos concluded by reinforcing his faith in the players waiting in the wings to step up.
"On the flip side, we are here with 26 players, and I believe in all of them, and we have full confidence in the player who will be replacing Mokoena," the coach stated.
All eyes will now be on Sithole to see if he can provide the stability needed to guide South Africa into the knockout phase and silence his detractors once and for all.