Underfire Bafana Bafana midfielder Sphephelo Sithole opens up on his dismal start to the 2026 FIFA World Cup: 'I didn't have a good game against Mexico but...'

The journey to the 2026 FIFA World Cup was supposed to be a dream for Sphephelo Sithole, but the opening match against hosts Mexico quickly turned into a personal nightmare.

The Portuguese-based midfielder committed a high-profile error that led directly to the first goal of the game, and his misery was compounded later in the second half when he was shown a red card, leaving his team-mates to fight a losing battle with ten men.

Speaking for the first time since that disappointing evening, Sithole was candid about his performance and the emotional toll it took.

"I didn't have a good game against Mexico, but the support I got from the coach and the team was good," Sithole admitted as per SABC Sport.