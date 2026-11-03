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Manchester United v AS Roma - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD4Getty Images Sport
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Unbelievable Roma: they go 2-0 up but lose 3-2 to Manchester United. Cunha’s brace proves decisive

Manchester United vs Roma
Manchester United
Roma
Champions League

Roma suffer another comeback after playing for just one half

Next matches
ROM

ROM

Serie A

07 Nov 2026

SAS

SAS

MUN

MUN

Premier League

08 Nov 2026

AVL

AVL

Roma dominate the first half, then crumble in the second. Another comeback against them complicates their qualification plans. At Old Trafford, against a Manchester United side who had not won in 10 matches, they lose 3-2 after a spectacular first half that leaves them two goals ahead thanks to Soulé and a Malen penalty. Fatigue takes its toll as United throw everything forward. Individual errors prove costly.

For the first 45 minutes, Roma supporters are the only ones heard as their team play as they have in the league. They score twice: Soulé finishes after an inspired pass from Mora, and Malen converts a penalty awarded for Heaven's handball from a Soulé shot, while creating at least three more clear chances. United look slow and nervous. Their only threat is a Mainoo shot that Vasquez deals with comfortably. The third-choice goalkeeper has become the starter because of injuries to Svilar and Gollini, with the latter out with a back problem.

After the break, United attack relentlessly. Pisilli replaces Mora, but Roma cannot break forward. Cunha cleverly wins the penalty that brings United back into the match (Vasquez saves Bruno Fernandes's first attempt, but Cristante enters the penalty area before the kick. The Portuguese player sends the Colombian the wrong way with his retake). A minute later, Mbeumo hits both posts, giving Roma a scare. United keep up the pressure and score twice in three minutes, both goals coming from Cunha: Balerdi misses the ball to give the Brazilian the chance to make it 2-2, then the former Atletico Madrid player catches Vasquez out at his near post. Cunha is later sent off for a second booking (his first yellow card came for taking off his shirt after his goal, the second for a bad challenge on Balerdi), but Roma's late onslaught comes to nothing. United win, and Roma surrender another lead.

  • The highlights

    Second half

    91' Cunha sent off: Already booked for taking off his shirt after the 3-2 goal, Cunha challenges Balerdi late and receives a second yellow card.

    86' Goal for Manchester United: Roma's defence get their movement wrong again. Cunha enters the box and shoots hard towards the near post from a tight angle. Vasquez is caught by surprise and cannot keep it out. Manchester United take the lead!

    83' Goal for Manchester United: Bruno Fernandes crosses from the left, Balerdi misses the ball and Cunha capitalises on the mistake to beat Vasquez.

    59' An incredible chance for Manchester United! Mbeumo starts in an onside position, goes past Vasquez and hits one post, then the other.

    58' Penalty retaken, Fernandes scores: Cristante, who cleared Vasquez's save, entered the box before Bruno Fernandes took the kick. VAR stops play and orders a retake. Bruno Fernandes makes no mistake, sending the Colombian the wrong way.

    56' Vasquez saves Bruno Fernandes' penalty!: Mancini catches Cunha in the penalty area and the referee points to the spot. Bruno Fernandes shoots across goal, but Vasquez beats the ball away with an open hand. Cristante then clears.

    First half

    45' Malen beats Heaven with a flash of skill and shoots across goal with his right foot. Lammens saves, then denies Mora.

    40' Balerdi meets Mora's corner with a header, but Lammens saves comfortably.

    18' Goal for Roma: Malen sends Lammens the wrong way. A perfect penalty.

    17' Penalty for Roma: Heaven blocks Soulé's shot with his arm in the box. A clear-cut penalty.

    11' Goal for Roma: Manchester United lose the ball in a dangerous area in midfield. Malen finds Mora, who switches play to Soulé, all alone in the box. His left-footed shot beats Lammens.

  • Match details and official line-ups

    Manchester United 3-2 Roma

    Goalscorers: 11' Soulé (R), 18' Malen (R, pen), 58' Fernandes (M, pen), 83' and 86' Cunha (M)

    Manchester United (3-4-2-1): Lammens; Yoro, Maguire (88' de Ligt), Heaven (75' Martinez); Dalot, Baleba (51' Tielemans), Mainoo, Diallo (75' Lacey); Mbeumo, Bruno Fernandes (88' Mount); Cunha. Manager: Carrick.

    Roma (3-4-2-1): Vásquez; Mancini (75' Ghilardi), Balerdi, Hermoso (75' NDicka); Rensch (21' Lulli), Cristante, De Roon, Wesley; Soulé, Rodrigo Mora (46' Pisilli); Malen (78' Castro). Manager: Gasperini.

    Referee: Gil Manzano

    Booked: Soulé (R), Fernandes (R), Lulli (R), Malen (R), Heaven (M), Maguire (M)

    Sent off: Cunha (M)

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Next matches
ROM

ROM

Serie A

07 Nov 2026

SAS

SAS

MUN

MUN

Premier League

08 Nov 2026

AVL

AVL