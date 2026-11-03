Roma dominate the first half, then crumble in the second. Another comeback against them complicates their qualification plans. At Old Trafford, against a Manchester United side who had not won in 10 matches, they lose 3-2 after a spectacular first half that leaves them two goals ahead thanks to Soulé and a Malen penalty. Fatigue takes its toll as United throw everything forward. Individual errors prove costly.

For the first 45 minutes, Roma supporters are the only ones heard as their team play as they have in the league. They score twice: Soulé finishes after an inspired pass from Mora, and Malen converts a penalty awarded for Heaven's handball from a Soulé shot, while creating at least three more clear chances. United look slow and nervous. Their only threat is a Mainoo shot that Vasquez deals with comfortably. The third-choice goalkeeper has become the starter because of injuries to Svilar and Gollini, with the latter out with a back problem.

After the break, United attack relentlessly. Pisilli replaces Mora, but Roma cannot break forward. Cunha cleverly wins the penalty that brings United back into the match (Vasquez saves Bruno Fernandes's first attempt, but Cristante enters the penalty area before the kick. The Portuguese player sends the Colombian the wrong way with his retake). A minute later, Mbeumo hits both posts, giving Roma a scare. United keep up the pressure and score twice in three minutes, both goals coming from Cunha: Balerdi misses the ball to give the Brazilian the chance to make it 2-2, then the former Atletico Madrid player catches Vasquez out at his near post. Cunha is later sent off for a second booking (his first yellow card came for taking off his shirt after his goal, the second for a bad challenge on Balerdi), but Roma's late onslaught comes to nothing. United win, and Roma surrender another lead.