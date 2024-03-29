Lehlohonolo Seema, Sekhukhune UnitedBackpage
Seth Willis

'Unbeaten run is nothing' - Seema focused as Orlando Pirates knock door against in form Sekhukhune United

Premier Soccer LeagueSekhukhune United vs Orlando PiratesSekhukhune UnitedOrlando PiratesJose Riveiro

Babina Noko host the Sea Robbers with the intention of getting more points in South Africa's top-flight football.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Only three points separate Sekhukhune & Bucs
  • Pirates set to visit Sekhukhune this weekend
  • Seema optimistic of a good outing

Editors' Picks