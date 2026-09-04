While they wait for the fixture list, which will be drawn up in the next few hours, Roma, the Italian champions, know they will face Barcelona, Real Madrid and Servette at home, and Chelsea away, where former Giallorossa player Giulia Dragoni has been playing for the past few weeks, as well as Benfica and Leuven. One point of interest: four of the six opponents, Barcelona, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Leuven, are the same as last year. Juventus, meanwhile, will face Lyon, Benfica and Leuven at home, and Paris Saint-Germain, Hacken and Austria Vienna away. It will be a repeat of last season against Lyon and Benfica. Fresh from their extraordinary feat against Wolfsburg and making their League Phase debut, Inter have the toughest task after coming from the third pot: they will host Arsenal, Hacken and Manchester City and travel to Lyon, Real Madrid and Austria Vienna.