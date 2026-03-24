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UEFA shuts down Premier League clubs' appeal to increase Champions League squad sizes following resistance from La Liga sides
Spanish clubs block Premier League proposal
The push for expanded 28-man squad sizes in European competition has hit a standstill following a definitive roadblock at UEFA’s club competitions committee. Despite being a primary talking point, the proposal will not be presented at the upcoming executive committee meeting in Istanbul. Resistance was spearheaded by La Liga representatives, including Atletico Madrid, Sevilla and Real Sociedad. Spanish clubs expressed deep-seated concerns that increased limits would merely allow Premier League giants to exploit their superior financial firepower. The fear remains that such a move would enable English sides to stockpile elite talent, further tilting the competitive balance of the continental game.
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Sticking to the 25-man limit
UEFA has confirmed that the 25-man squad limit for the Champions League will remain unchanged next season. Despite growing concerns regarding player welfare and an increasingly congested fixture list, the competitions committee opted against expanding rosters for the immediate future. This decision forces Europe’s elite managers to continue balancing domestic and continental demands with restricted resources. However, a potential shift looms on the horizon; reports indicate the rule could be revisited ahead of the 2027-28 campaign. This timeline aligns with UEFA’s next broadcast rights cycle, offering a strategic window for structural reform to address the modern game's physical intensity.
Concerns over player burnout and expansion
Premier League clubs are pushing to modernise squad regulations that have remained unchanged for nearly two decades, arguing the current 25-man limit is obsolete. The expansion of the Champions League to a 36-team format has intensified these concerns, adding at least two high-intensity fixtures to an already congested calendar. Advocates for increasing squad sizes to 28 players believe the expansion is vital to combat chronic burnout and mitigate escalating injury risks. They argue that additional rotation options are essential for navigating a relentless schedule.
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Tensions over Premier League dominance
The tension between the Premier League and Europe’s elite divisions is intensifying. Continental rivals contend that English clubs benefit from unfair systemic advantages, notably the "country protection" rule, which shields them from domestic opponents during the expanded league phase. Critics maintain this protection offers an easier route to the knockout rounds. However, while all six Premier League teams reached the last 16 this term, only Arsenal and Liverpool progressed to the quarter-finals.