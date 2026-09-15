The UEFA Executive Committee met today in Thessaloniki, Greece, and named the host cities for several UEFA finals in the coming years. Italy will also play a part, with Turin: the Stadium will stage the 2028 Conference League final.
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Uefa: Munich and Barcelona to host the 2028 and 2029 Champions League finals. Turin to stage the 2028 Conference League final
All the finals scheduled
UEFA Champions League
2028: Munich Football Arena, Munich
2029: Camp Nou, Barcelona
UEFA Women’s Champions League
2028: Parc Olympic Lyonnais, Lyon-Décines
2029: National Stadium of Wales, Cardiff
UEFA Europa League
2028: National Arena, Bucharest
2029: National Stadium Serbia, Belgrade
UEFA Conference League
2028: Juventus Stadium, Turin
2029: Puskas Arena, Budapest
UEFA Super Cup
2027: Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam
2028: Astana Arena, Astana
UEFA Futsal Champions League
2027: Biel/Bienne, Switzerland
Changes the Nations League
The UEFA Executive Committee has also approved changes to the promotion and relegation system for the 2026/27 UEFA Nations League, allowing a gradual transition to the new model approved in May 2026. From the 2028/29 edition, the UEFA Nations League will consist of three leagues rather than four.
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