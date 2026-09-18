Udinese, Runjaic: "Zaniolo will be there, we’ll see whether he starts or is on the bench. On Zanoli and Chakvetadze..."

Kosta Runjaic, Udinese manager, spoke at a press conference ahead of the match against Cagliari.
ON ZANIOLO
"Zaniolo will be there, we have not made a final decision on how to use him, we still need to think tonight about whether he will start or come off the bench - reports fantacalcio.it -. Tomorrow we will make a decision together. He told us he feels very good, and he has had a couple of full training sessions. In these cases, though, you also have to factor in a bit of risk given the period he has been out."