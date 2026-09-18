Udinese, Runjaic: "Zaniolo will be there, we’ll see whether he starts or is on the bench. On Zanoli and Chakvetadze..."

On Zanoli

"We will field a player only if we are sufficiently sure about his condition, and that applies to Zaniolo just as it does to Zanoli, who has worked hard after his cruciate ligament injury. Before Inter we decided to leave them at home to give them more time. Zaniolo will be with us, we will see about Zanoli, but we will certainly go into the match with a better injury situation than last week".





Runjaic adds: "Chakvetadze did well against Inter and has already shown that he has experience. I'd like to see him on the pitch for longer. We have several options in the attacking midfield position and he is certainly one of them".