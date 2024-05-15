Two decades of service - Cavin Johnson, Itumeleng Khune deserves his last hurrah for Kaizer Chiefs!

The veteran goalkeeper made his way back into the team’s matchday squad when Amakhosi took on AmaZulu in Premier Soccer League action.

For the first time since November 2023, the 36-year-old found himself back in the lineup, as Brandon Petersen served suspension following a red card received while on the bench during the team’s 2-2 draw against TS Galaxy.

Khune's return did stir excitement on social media, with some fans thrilled to witness the club's revered shot-stopper back on the sidelines, despite the cloud of suspension earlier in the season casting doubts on his future at Amakhosi. However, as ongoing discussions regarding Khune's playing future at Chiefs remain uncertain with his contract set to expire at the end of June, the team contemplating offering him a non-playing role, while his desire to continue playing may lead him to seek opportunities elsewhere.

In light of these circumstances, GOAL examines why Khune deserves an opportunity to don the Glamour Boys' jersey once more before a final decision is reached.