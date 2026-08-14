Tshepang Moremi sends message to Orlando Pirates fans after frustrating midweek draw - 'What mattered was that we didn’t give up'

The result serves as an early blow to their title defence, handing a golden opportunity to fierce rivals Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs to steal a march in the standings this weekend.

However, Moremi is adamant that there is no need to hit the panic button just two games into the new campaign.

The winger urged calm following the stalemate in Durban, insisting that the marathon season has only just begun.

"We knew the game wasn’t going to be easy, but we didn’t have to put ourselves under pressure because the league had only just started," Moremi said, as per KickOff.

"This was just the beginning, and we didn’t know what the future held for us. What mattered was that we didn’t give up."