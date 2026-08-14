Tshepang Moremi sends message to Orlando Pirates fans after frustrating midweek draw - 'What mattered was that we didn’t give up'
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Moremi's rallying cry to the Ghost
Orlando Pirates star Tshepang Moremi has opened up on the Buccaneers' early-season slip-up, a result that risks letting rivals Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns pull away in the early Premier Soccer League title race.
The Sea Robbers saw their championship credentials take an unexpected hit following a frustrating 1-1 stalemate against AmaZulu at Durban's Kings Park Stadium on Wednesday.
It was a bittersweet night for Moremi, who haunted his former employers with an early opener, only for Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya to coolly dispatch a first-half penalty and ensure the spoils were shared.
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Addressing the title race pressure
The result serves as an early blow to their title defence, handing a golden opportunity to fierce rivals Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs to steal a march in the standings this weekend.
However, Moremi is adamant that there is no need to hit the panic button just two games into the new campaign.
The winger urged calm following the stalemate in Durban, insisting that the marathon season has only just begun.
"We knew the game wasn’t going to be easy, but we didn’t have to put ourselves under pressure because the league had only just started," Moremi said, as per KickOff.
"This was just the beginning, and we didn’t know what the future held for us. What mattered was that we didn’t give up."
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Internal unity at Mayfair
It wasn't just about the tactical tweaks on the grass; Moremi pointed to the unbreakable bond within the dressing room as the catalyst for their resilience.
With a gruelling fixture list on the horizon, he called for total unity from both the squad and the supporters.
"We had to keep working hard, and the love that existed within the team had to remain.
"We needed to continue supporting one another going forward."
While reflecting on his own standout display and a goalscoring return to his former stomping ground, Moremi struck a balance between personal pride and a growing sense of collective belief despite the setback.
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Opportunity for immediate redemption
Sitting second on the Premier Soccer League log table, the Sea Robbers have a swift opportunity to right their wrongs and narrow the gap should they win their next match against Chippa United at the Hollywoodbets Kings Park Stadium this Sunday.
The quick turnaround provides Abdeslam Ouaddou's side with the perfect platform to silence the doubters and prove that the midweek slip-up was merely a minor speed bump in their pursuit of silverware.
The technical team will be looking for a more clinical edge in the final third after failing to kill off the game against AmaZulu.
With the likes of Sundowns and Chiefs watching closely, the pressure is on the Buccaneers to deliver a convincing performance.
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