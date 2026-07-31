Tshepang Moremi makes bullish claim about Orlando Pirates chase for the CAF Champions League - 'That’s the one we are going for this season'

Orlando Pirates winger Tshepang Moremi has issued a bold declaration regarding the Buccaneers’ CAF Champions League ambitions, insisting the Soweto giants have the quality and character to conquer the continent.

Moremi was part of the Buccaneers side that clinched the league title for the first time in 14 years following his move from AmaZulu FC.

For his performances last season, Moremi was also voted the MTN8 Player of the Tournament at the 2026 PSL Awards.

Speaking ahead of the start of the 2026/27 season, Moremi has also revealed that their target as players now is to win the CAF Champions League.







