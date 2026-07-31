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Tshepang Moremi, Orlando Pirates, November 2025Backpage
Samuel Nkosi

Tshepang Moremi makes bullish claim about Orlando Pirates chase for the CAF Champions League - 'That’s the one we are going for this season'

T. Moremi
Orlando Pirates
AmaZulu FC
South Africa
Orlando Pirates vs Milford FC
Milford FC
Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates vs Durban City
Durban City
MTN 8 Cup
CAF Champions League

Bucs winger has sent a clear message to the rest of the continent, insisting that the Sea Robbers are ready to reclaim their status as African royalty. Following a historic domestic season, the Bafana Bafana international believes the Soweto giants have everything required to finally secure their elusive second star.

  • Tshepang Moremi Orlando Pirates vs Orbit CollegeBackpagepix

    Moremi sets sights on continental dominance

    Orlando Pirates winger Tshepang Moremi has issued a bold declaration regarding the Buccaneers’ CAF Champions League ambitions, insisting the Soweto giants have the quality and character to conquer the continent.

    Moremi was part of the Buccaneers side that clinched the league title for the first time in 14 years following his move from AmaZulu FC.

    For his performances last season, Moremi was also voted the MTN8 Player of the Tournament at the 2026 PSL Awards.

    Speaking ahead of the start of the 2026/27 season, Moremi has also revealed that their target as players now is to win the CAF Champions League.



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  • Tshepang Moremi of Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Chasing the elusive second star

    The hunger within the Orlando Pirates dressing room is palpable as they look to add to their trophy cabinet.

    When asked about the team's primary objective for the upcoming campaign, the winger did not hesitate to place the Champions League at the top of the priority list.

    He believes the experience gained during their successful domestic run will be vital for the challenges ahead.

    “Yes, we want the CAF [Champions League], and we are going for it. That’s the one we are going for this season,” said Moremi as per FARPost.

    This statement highlights a shift in mentality at Mayfair, where the focus has moved from domestic consolidation to continental ambition.



  • Tshepang Moremi, South Africa, Cesar Blackman, Panama, March 2026Backpage

    Reflecting on a dream debut season

    The left-footed player has also reflected on winning his first league title in only his first season with the Soweto giants.

    The journey to the top of the Premier Soccer League was not without its hurdles, and Moremi admitted that the pressure of playing for one of the country's biggest clubs was intense from the start.

    “Eish, Grootman, it was a dream come true because it was not easy. You also saw that there were certain games that were tough,” he told the media when discussing the emotional rollercoaster of their title-winning campaign.

    “Each and every day, I always tell the guys that days are different and so are games.

    "Today I can do well, but next week you perform badly."



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  • Tshepang Moremi, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Preparations for the new season

    Moremi’s rise has been nothing short of meteoric, transforming him from a promising talent at AmaZulu to a cornerstone of the Pirates attack and a full international within a single year.

    His inclusion in the Bafana Bafana squad for the World Cup has further bolstered his confidence, making him one of the most dangerous attackers in the league.

    The Buccaneers are set to begin their title defence with a clash against Milford FC at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday, 1 August.

    This match will serve as the first test in a season where expectations are higher than ever.

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Orlando Pirates
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Milford FC
MIL
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Orlando Pirates
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