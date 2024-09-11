Tshegofatso Mabasa, Orlando Pirates, August 2024Backpagepix
Michael Madyira

Tshegofatso Mabasa unfazed by Morena Ramoreboli's familiarity with Orlando Pirates players ahead of Jwaneng Galaxy clash - 'The game won’t be the way that he expects it to be'

CAF Champions LeagueOrlando PiratesPremier Soccer LeagueGalaxyT. MabasaM. Saleng

The Buccaneers are set to face a coach who plotted their downfall on the continent last season.

  • Ramoreboli has worked with some Bucs players before
  • Last season he plotted Bucs' exit from the Caf CL
  • But Mabasa says it won't work out this time
