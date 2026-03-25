Tshegofatso Mabasa's Orlando Pirates career over? Agent discusses striker's future and insists Bucs 'just need to send a market-related offer' for him to extend his stay

At the beginning of the season, coach Abdeslam Ouaddou signed Yanela Mbuthuma from Richards Bay to help strengthen the attacking department.

Tshegofatso Mabasa fell down the pecking order as the former Morocco international preferred Evidence Makgopa and Boitumelo Radiopane, but the former was reduced to a bench role.

In the end, Mabasa was loaned to Stellenbosch for the remainder of the season, as Bucs' strikers continue struggling to score.