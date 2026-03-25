Tshegofatso Mabasa's Orlando Pirates career over? Agent discusses striker's future and insists Bucs 'just need to send a market-related offer' for him to extend his stay
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The bold, but controversial decision
At the beginning of the season, coach Abdeslam Ouaddou signed Yanela Mbuthuma from Richards Bay to help strengthen the attacking department.
Tshegofatso Mabasa fell down the pecking order as the former Morocco international preferred Evidence Makgopa and Boitumelo Radiopane, but the former was reduced to a bench role.
In the end, Mabasa was loaned to Stellenbosch for the remainder of the season, as Bucs' strikers continue struggling to score.
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Mabasa's stats this season
While at Stellies, Mabasa has already scored three goals; the latest was last weekend when he found the back of the net twice in the 2-1 win over Chippa United.
This basically means the 29-year-old has seven goals and an assist in the 16 outings for the two clubs in the ongoing campaign.
It underlines Mabasa's quality despite the initial struggles to get minutes.
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Mabasa's deal with Pirates
Mabasa, who had also been linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs in the January transfer window before leaving for Stellies, is free to discuss with other clubs and enter into a pre-contract agreement.
The current deal with the Soweto giants expires in June, making him a free agent after this season.
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The agent opens up
Mabasa's agent, Gary Cassisa, insists the Soweto giants have not made any move, but if they do, they will have to make a competitive offer or risk losing the striker.
“Tshegofatso Mabasa hasn’t turned his back on Orlando Pirates. He wants to play for the club, break that top goal scorer record at Pirates, and possibly retire as a legend for the club. Should Pirates not make an offer, Mabasa would have to consider other options,” he opened up to FARPost.
“I know the fans love Mabasa because we can see all the comments every week. Pirates just need to send a market-related offer, and we’ll consider it. He’s eight goals away from breaking the top goal scorer record, so he will want to stay," he concluded.