Tshegofatso Mabasa reacts to Kaizer Chiefs rumours - 'I have a job to do, and I have to be ready at all times'
Ignoring the noise from Naturena
Despite being heavily linked with a switch to Soweto rivals, Tshegofatso Mabasa has maintained a calm exterior throughout the saga.
The striker has been a free agent since parting ways with Orlando Pirates, following a productive loan spell in the Western Cape where he rediscovered his goal-scoring touch under Gavin Hunt.
Speaking on Soccerbeat with Lebohang Mokoena, the forward opened up about his mindset during a transfer saga that had both Amakhosi and Buccaneers faithful on edge amid links to Kaizer Chiefs.
The situation remains a talking point, with Mabasa free to sign for the club of his choice, while many believe he could be a valuable addition to the Glamour Boys given his proven goal-scoring record.
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'I wasn’t really bothered by everything that I hear in the media'
"Like I tell you, I’m a professional first, you know," Mabasa said.
"I love my job, I care about my job, and I had a job to do at that certain time.
"So, I wasn’t really bothered by everything that I hear in the media, this and this and this."
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Prioritising mental focus over rumours
The clinical finisher believes that keeping a safe distance from social media and news reports is essential for his performance on the pitch.
For Mabasa, the key to excelling as a striker lies in mental clarity, something he protected fiercely while the Amakhosi rumours swirled around his future.
"I try to keep such a huge distance between myself and that, you know, just to move away from that, because I don’t want it to affect me at the end of the day," he added.
"Like, I tell you, I have a job to do, and I have to be ready at all times.
"I’m one player that plays on confidence, you know. If my mind is right, everything is right now. You’ll see, I’ll excel, you know.
"So, I just had to try and keep in my little box, forget about all the noise and everything else that’s happening around."
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What comes next for the Sniper?
While Chiefs remain a domestic option, they face stiff competition from abroad as Maghreb Fez has reportedly offered Mabasa a two-year contract.
This North African interest represents a significant hurdle for the Glamour Boys, who are desperate to bolster their attacking line.
The striker's immediate future remains undecided as he weighs up his options before the new season commences.
Even though the lure of Naturena is strong, the chance to test himself in Morocco's Botola Pro could provide a fresh challenge for a player who struggled to find consistent minutes at Pirates under Abdeslam Ouaddou.