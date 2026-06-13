Tshegofatso Mabasa reacts to Kaizer Chiefs rumours - 'I have a job to do, and I have to be ready at all times'

Despite being heavily linked with a switch to Soweto rivals, Tshegofatso Mabasa has maintained a calm exterior throughout the saga.

The striker has been a free agent since parting ways with Orlando Pirates, following a productive loan spell in the Western Cape where he rediscovered his goal-scoring touch under Gavin Hunt.

Speaking on Soccerbeat with Lebohang Mokoena, the forward opened up about his mindset during a transfer saga that had both Amakhosi and Buccaneers faithful on edge amid links to Kaizer Chiefs.

The situation remains a talking point, with Mabasa free to sign for the club of his choice, while many believe he could be a valuable addition to the Glamour Boys given his proven goal-scoring record.







