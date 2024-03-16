Nedbank Cup: Dominant Orlando Pirates thump 10-man Hungry Lions to reach quarter-finals

BackpagePixMichaelson GumedeNedbank Cup: Dominant Orlando Pirates thump 10-man Hungry Lions to reach quarter-finalsCupOrlando Pirates vs Hungry Lions FCPremier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesHungry Lions FCMakhehlene MakhaulaDeon HottoMonnapule SalengJose RiveiroOrlando Pirates had it easy against National First Division side Hungry Lions as they recorded a routine victory in Soweto.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowPirates slay toothless Hungry LionsSaleng and Mabasa both on target Bucs are the defending champions