TS Galaxy vs Mamelodi Sundowns Match Preview: Kick-off, venue, squad news and how to watch the Brazilians open their PSL campaign

Coach Bernard Parker, who helped The Rockets avoid relegation last term, is in quest of his first win of the new season following a 2-2 draw in their opening match against Siwelele FC, marked by a late red card for goalkeeper Sipho Maseti who is suspended for this match.

Ivorian-import, Ira Tape, who was a regular for much of last season, will likely be Parker’s number one goalkeeper choice for this game.

TS Galaxy will hope to draw inspiration for their impressive home record against Sundowns in recent seasons, boasting three wins and one draw in their last four clashes against the visitors when they have home ground advantage.

TS Galaxy Probable XI: Tape, Mncwango, Motaung, Zulu, Ngobeni, Mahlambi, Maduna, Mbunjana, Tati, Letsoalo, George.







