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Sedwyn George TS Galaxy vs Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix
Kingsley Kobo

TS Galaxy vs Mamelodi Sundowns Match Preview: Kick-off, venue, squad news and how to watch the Brazilians open their PSL campaign

Premier Soccer League
TS Galaxy vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
TS Galaxy
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
M. Cardoso
B. Parker
S. Maseti
E. Tape
A. Van Wyk
S. Ndlovu

GOAL gives you the details to follow the Brazilians' Premier Soccer League trip to Mbombela Stadium to face The Rockets in their opening match of the 2026/27 PSL season. The Pretoria side are seeking to reclaim the top flight title after losing out to Orlando Pirates last term, while the home side will be looking to snatch their first win of the season following a draw in their opener.

  • NELSPRUIT, SOUTH AFRICA - 2010, General view of Mbombela Stadium

    Match information


    Game:

    TS Galaxy vs Mamelodi Sundowns

    Date:

    11/08/26

    Kick-off:

    17:30

    Venue:

    Mbombela Stadium, Nelspruit


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  • TS Galaxy, February 2026Backpage

    How to watch TS Galaxy vs Sundowns online - TV channels & live streams


    Online Streaming

    TV Channel

    DStv.com/DStv Now App

    SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202


    Or follow live GOAL updates here.

  • TS Galaxy team news & squads

    Coach Bernard Parker, who helped The Rockets avoid relegation last term, is in quest of his first win of the new season following a 2-2 draw in their opening match against Siwelele FC, marked by a late red card for goalkeeper Sipho Maseti who is suspended for this match.

    Ivorian-import, Ira Tape, who was a regular for much of last season, will likely be Parker’s number one goalkeeper choice for this game.

    TS Galaxy will hope to draw inspiration for their impressive home record against Sundowns in recent seasons, boasting three wins and one draw in their last four clashes against the visitors when they have home ground advantage.

    TS Galaxy Probable XI: Tape, Mncwango, Motaung, Zulu, Ngobeni, Mahlambi, Maduna, Mbunjana, Tati, Letsoalo, George.



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  • Sundowns team news & squads

    Sundowns are set to open their PSL campaign with this meeting, after their scheduled Matchday One fixture against Marumo Gallants was postponed following the tragic passing of Jayden Adams.

    However, the Brazilians played their first game of the new season against Polokwane City in the MTN8 quarter-finals on Saturday, winning 3-2 after extra-time. It is unclear if the hangover from that strenous game plus the trip to Nelspruit would affect their acuteness against Galaxy.

    According to head coach Miguel Cardoso, Masandawana have successfully integrated the team’s new arrivals, such as Antonio van Wyk and Siyanda Ndlovu, who missed the MTN8 match with a minor injury.

    Cardoso also revealed this week that Monnapule Saleng is no longer training with the squad due to disciplinary issues.

    Mamelodi Sundowns Possible XI: Williams, Mudau, Johannes, Kekana, Modiba, Mokoena, Allende, Matthews, Zwane, Nuno Santos, Rayners.



  • Teboho Mokoena and Mpho Mvelase, Mamelodi Sundowns vs TS GalaxyBackpage

    Head-to-head and recent form

    Mamelodi Sundowns dominate the sides’ head-to-head record, with the Brazilians claiming eight wins of their 14 clashes with TS Galaxy.

    Galaxy boast three wins and two draws from those meetings, with three victories and one draw occurring when they have had home advantage.  

    Most recent head-to-head record:

    Date

    Result

    Competition

    12/05/26

    TS Galaxy 3-2 Mamelodi Sundowns

    PSL

    21/02/26

    TS Galaxy 2-0 Mamelodi Sundowns

    Nedbank Cup


  • Miguel Cardoso Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    Useful links

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