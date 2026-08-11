TS Galaxy vs Mamelodi Sundowns Match Preview: Kick-off, venue, squad news and how to watch the Brazilians open their PSL campaign
Match information
Game:
TS Galaxy vs Mamelodi Sundowns
Date:
11/08/26
Kick-off:
17:30
Venue:
Mbombela Stadium, Nelspruit
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How to watch TS Galaxy vs Sundowns online - TV channels & live streams
Online Streaming
TV Channel
DStv.com/DStv Now App
SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202
TS Galaxy team news & squads
Coach Bernard Parker, who helped The Rockets avoid relegation last term, is in quest of his first win of the new season following a 2-2 draw in their opening match against Siwelele FC, marked by a late red card for goalkeeper Sipho Maseti who is suspended for this match.
Ivorian-import, Ira Tape, who was a regular for much of last season, will likely be Parker’s number one goalkeeper choice for this game.
TS Galaxy will hope to draw inspiration for their impressive home record against Sundowns in recent seasons, boasting three wins and one draw in their last four clashes against the visitors when they have home ground advantage.
TS Galaxy Probable XI: Tape, Mncwango, Motaung, Zulu, Ngobeni, Mahlambi, Maduna, Mbunjana, Tati, Letsoalo, George.
Sundowns team news & squads
Sundowns are set to open their PSL campaign with this meeting, after their scheduled Matchday One fixture against Marumo Gallants was postponed following the tragic passing of Jayden Adams.
However, the Brazilians played their first game of the new season against Polokwane City in the MTN8 quarter-finals on Saturday, winning 3-2 after extra-time. It is unclear if the hangover from that strenous game plus the trip to Nelspruit would affect their acuteness against Galaxy.
According to head coach Miguel Cardoso, Masandawana have successfully integrated the team’s new arrivals, such as Antonio van Wyk and Siyanda Ndlovu, who missed the MTN8 match with a minor injury.
Cardoso also revealed this week that Monnapule Saleng is no longer training with the squad due to disciplinary issues.
Mamelodi Sundowns Possible XI: Williams, Mudau, Johannes, Kekana, Modiba, Mokoena, Allende, Matthews, Zwane, Nuno Santos, Rayners.
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Head-to-head and recent form
Mamelodi Sundowns dominate the sides’ head-to-head record, with the Brazilians claiming eight wins of their 14 clashes with TS Galaxy.
Galaxy boast three wins and two draws from those meetings, with three victories and one draw occurring when they have had home advantage.
Most recent head-to-head record:
Date
Result
Competition
12/05/26
TS Galaxy 3-2 Mamelodi Sundowns
PSL
21/02/26
TS Galaxy 2-0 Mamelodi Sundowns
Nedbank Cup
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