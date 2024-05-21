Mokwena, RamovicGOAL
Michael Madyira

TS Galaxy sue Rhulani Mokwena! Mamelodi Sundowns coach dragged to High Court over damning accusations

Premier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCTS Galaxy vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCTS GalaxyRhulani MokwenaSead RamovicBongani Zungu

The Rockets have approached the court for what they feel were defamatory remarks by the Masandawana coach.

  • Downs hosted TS Galaxy on April 29
  • Mokwena claimed Galaxy players targeted Zungu
  • The Rockets demanded an apology and have now gone to court
