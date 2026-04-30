TS Galaxy job 'didn’t take me by surprise' as former Kaizer Chiefs forward Bernard Parker outlines ambitions with the Rockets as Nedbank Cup final looms
Parker Nedbank Cup test
Bernard Parker was appointed TS Galaxy interim coach last week following the sacking of Adnan Beganovic.
The former Kaizer Chiefs star began his tenure by guiding the Rockets to a 0-0 Premier Soccer League draw with equally struggling Magesi FC at home.
Parker now prepares to lead TS Galaxy in the Nedbank Cup final against Durban City at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.
The 40-year-old has explained the trust club chairman Tim Sukazi has in him as he seeks to impress by winning the Nedbank Cup and helping TS Galaxy qualify for next season's CAF Confederation Cup.
- TS Galaxy
The history between Parker and Sukazi
“With the trust that I got from the chairman it goes way back,” said Parker said as per iDiski Times.
“It goes way back to where he came to FC Twente in Holland when he brought a young [Erick] Matoho there for a trial and we started to be friends from there on.
“And when I came knocking at his door after I left Chiefs to come and represent the club he said to me by all means. It was there and then concluded.
"And I would say that I gave my all to the club as a player with what I bring in terms of the experience, in terms of the professionalism and also in terms of the presence in the change room because a lot of players, got to want to learn things from me as well."
- Backpagepix
Transition into coaching and Sukazi's faith in Parker
“So from a playing point of view I think the chairman himself has seen what impact I can give to the club hence why when I got to retire he asked me to take over the DDC at the same time after that," said Parker.
“That shows you how come he’s got that trust and belief in me. And not even finishing the DDC he got me promoted to the first team."
- TS Galaxy
Parker's ambition: Pushing TS Galaxy to greater heights
“I believe that I am contributing immensely in terms of the morale of the club, how we want to improve young players," Parker continued.
"When he said to me that he sees me taking over it didn’t take me by surprise but I said ‘yes, Mr Chair we can do this together.'
"'We’ve come a long way and I’m honoured and privileged to be at this club. It’s just for us that we push this club to greater heights’.”