TS Galaxy job 'didn’t take me by surprise' as former Kaizer Chiefs forward Bernard Parker outlines ambitions with the Rockets as Nedbank Cup final looms

“With the trust that I got from the chairman it goes way back,” said Parker said as per iDiski Times.

“It goes way back to where he came to FC Twente in Holland when he brought a young [Erick] Matoho there for a trial and we started to be friends from there on.

“And when I came knocking at his door after I left Chiefs to come and represent the club he said to me by all means. It was there and then concluded.

"And I would say that I gave my all to the club as a player with what I bring in terms of the experience, in terms of the professionalism and also in terms of the presence in the change room because a lot of players, got to want to learn things from me as well."