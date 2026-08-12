TS Galaxy head coach Bernard Parker proud of his defender Veluyeke Zulu’s performance despite their late 3-2 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns – ‘He kept Brayan Leon quiet, he couldn’t do anything'

TS Galaxy suffered a cruel blow in their Premier Soccer League clash against Mamelodi Sundowns, conceding late to lose 3-2 in a high-octane encounter.

Despite the result, head coach Bernard Parker remained upbeat about the tactical execution his side displayed against the visitors.

The Rockets took the lead and looked disciplined for large portions of the match, but ultimately succumbed to the pressure applied by Miguel Cardoso’s side in the closing stages.

Speaking to SuperSport after the final whistle, Parker reflected on the difficulty of the defeat while highlighting the positives from his team's display.

“Tough one, hard one to swallow, we had a game-plan, stuck to the game-plan, we showed tenacity, we showed the unity, and the main objective for us was to attack the space behind which we did well, got a couple of chances,” Parker explained.



