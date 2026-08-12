TS Galaxy head coach Bernard Parker proud of his defender Veluyeke Zulu’s performance despite their late 3-2 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns – ‘He kept Brayan Leon quiet, he couldn’t do anything'
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Heartbreak at Mbombela Stadium
TS Galaxy suffered a cruel blow in their Premier Soccer League clash against Mamelodi Sundowns, conceding late to lose 3-2 in a high-octane encounter.
Despite the result, head coach Bernard Parker remained upbeat about the tactical execution his side displayed against the visitors.
The Rockets took the lead and looked disciplined for large portions of the match, but ultimately succumbed to the pressure applied by Miguel Cardoso’s side in the closing stages.
Speaking to SuperSport after the final whistle, Parker reflected on the difficulty of the defeat while highlighting the positives from his team's display.
“Tough one, hard one to swallow, we had a game-plan, stuck to the game-plan, we showed tenacity, we showed the unity, and the main objective for us was to attack the space behind which we did well, got a couple of chances,” Parker explained.
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Defensive masterclass from Zulu
One of the standout performers for the Rockets was defender Veluyeke Zulu, who was tasked with containing a potent Sundowns attack.
Parker was particularly impressed with how the centre-back handled the individual battles throughout the ninety minutes.
The coach singled out Zulu’s ability to neutralise key threats, suggesting that his leadership at the back was instrumental in keeping Galaxy in the contest for so long despite the eventual three goals conceded.
“I’m also proud of Zulu at the back as well in terms of the leadership he showed, he kept Leon quiet, Leon couldn’t do anything.
"He kept him quiet.
"But overall we have got a good mix of senior players and youngsters, we just got to make sure we learn and we keep learning and we keep improving," Parker remarked during his post-match analysis.
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Letsoalo shines in leadership role
In the attacking third, Victor Letsoalo proved his worth by netting two goals, showcasing the predatory instincts that have made him a household name in South African football.
Parker, a former legendary striker himself, was quick to laud the veteran forward for his contribution both in terms of finishing and his influence on the younger members of the squad.
“I’m also very proud of Victor as well, I’m a big fan of Victor Letsoalo in terms of the leadership he showed in front.
"I believe with the type of style we play we always get a goal in a game.
"So, it’s just for us to keep it clean at the back,” Parker said, acknowledging the striker's brace.
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Focus shifts to Golden Arrows
While the loss to Sundowns is a bitter pill to swallow, Parker is adamant that his side can build on this performance.
The tactical discipline shown for the first 85 minutes suggests that TS Galaxy will be a difficult opponent for anyone in the league this season.
Parker concluded by stressing the importance of maintaining their offensive threat while tightening up the backline.
“We managed to get a goal, managed to get another goal on set-plays, which we worked a lot on, we scored last week on set-plays, we continue to get a goal again on set-plays but overall I’m proud of the boys in terms of how they conduct themselves.”
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