Sead Ramovic, TS Galaxy, February 2022Backpagepix
Clifton Mabasa

TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic tips 'fantastic' Fiacre Ntwari to 'fit well into wonderful club like Kaizer Chiefs'

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsTS GalaxySead Ramovic

The Rwanda international will be plying his trade at the Soweto giants after signing for the club ahead of the new season. 

  • Ramovic is adamant Ntwari will succeed at Chiefs
  • The goalkeeper signed with Amakhosi last week
  • He will compete with Bvuma, Molefe and Petersen
