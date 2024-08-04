Sead Ramovic, TS GalaxyBackpage
Michael Madyira

TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic left angry after Stellenbosch FC defeat in MTN8 and slams PSL - 'It is a disgrace and embarrassing - The grass can break a cow's leg, we are ready for the league if we don't play in a swimming pool'

MTN 8 CupTS GalaxyPremier Soccer LeagueStellenbosch FC vs TS GalaxyStellenbosch FCSead RamovicRhulani Mokwena

The Rockets coach struck again with outrageous remarks, setting the tone for the upcoming season.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • TS Galaxy were eliminated from the MTN8
  • The Rockets lost 3-1 to Stellies
  • But Ramovic was left angry with the pitch
Click here to get Mzansi's best soccer coverage delivered to you via WhatsApp.
Article continues below