TS Galaxy coach Bernard Parker believes they are on track despite a slow start to the Premier Soccer League new campaign – ‘We are growing by the game’

TS Galaxy head coach Bernard Parker has dismissed concerns regarding his side’s sluggish start to the new Betway Premiership season, maintaining that the team is showing significant signs of progress.

The Rockets have endured a testing opening sequence, securing only one victory from their first five matches, alongside three draws and a single defeat.

“I wouldn’t think it’s a slow start. Looking at all the teams and us pound for pound, I think we got a lot of positives out of the five games, we only lost once.

"We lost once and drew three, so we are on the right track, and also, we are growing game by game."

"The last match we won was tough, and I believe we could have won this one [0-0 draw with Sekhukhune],” the former Bafana Bafana star said, per Sowetan.



