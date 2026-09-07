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TS Galaxy coach Bernard Parker believes they are on track despite a slow start to the Premier Soccer League new campaign – ‘We are growing by the game’
- TS Galaxy
Parker backs Rockets form
TS Galaxy head coach Bernard Parker has dismissed concerns regarding his side’s sluggish start to the new Betway Premiership season, maintaining that the team is showing significant signs of progress.
The Rockets have endured a testing opening sequence, securing only one victory from their first five matches, alongside three draws and a single defeat.
“I wouldn’t think it’s a slow start. Looking at all the teams and us pound for pound, I think we got a lot of positives out of the five games, we only lost once.
"We lost once and drew three, so we are on the right track, and also, we are growing game by game."
"The last match we won was tough, and I believe we could have won this one [0-0 draw with Sekhukhune],” the former Bafana Bafana star said, per Sowetan.
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No pressure from management
In what is his first full season in the dugout after stepping into the role toward the end of the previous campaign, Parker is focused on long-term stability rather than short-term fluctuations.
The coach revealed that he maintains a constant dialogue with the club’s hierarchy, including chairman Tim Sukazi, to ensure the project remains aligned with their shared vision for the Mpumalanga-based outfit.
“I speak with the management as well as the chairman [Tim Sukazi] every day in terms of the day-to-day running and performance of the team," he said.
"We also share ideas a lot, and of course at the end of the day we want the players to respond well, and they are responding well. There is a lot of excitement and there is room for improvement,” he added.
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Sekhukhune also happy with form
While Galaxy left the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium with a point, the result was also viewed as a building block for Sekhukhune United.
The hosts’ interim coach, Papi Zothwane, expressed satisfaction with the stalemate, noting that the clean sheet was a vital step forward for his players following a difficult run of results.
“I think we did well, considering that we played three games without a win. It builds our confidence going forward."
"We kept a clean sheet, and obviously the integration from our three games until now, the way we want the team to play, will take time."
"But at least the players are aware of how we want to play,” Zothwane said.
- Asidlali
Galaxy eyes what lies ahead
For Parker and TS Galaxy, the focus now shifts to converting their defensive stability and frequent draws into three-point hauls.
The coach remains convinced that the foundations are being laid for a successful tenure, emphasising that the players are fully engaged with the tactical demands he has placed upon them since his transition from the pitch to the technical area.
The journey continues for a club that has always aimed to punch above its weight in the South African football landscape.
Parker’s calm demeanour suggests he will not be swayed by external pressure. “But it is only for us to build. It’s not how you start; it’s how well you do to improve,” Parker concluded.
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