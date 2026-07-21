TS Galaxy chairman Tim Sukazi reveals the secret behind his incredible scouting record - 'God’s eye has been guiding me'

TS Galaxy have carved out a significant niche for themselves within the landscape of South African football, becoming a vital production line for elite talent.

The Rockets have developed a reputation for identifying unknown quantities and transforming them into some of the most sought-after assets in the Premier Soccer League.

Notable stars such as Khulumani Ndamane, Kamogelo Sebelebele, Samukele Kabini, Given Msimango, Puso Dithejane, and Lebone Seema all rose to prominence under the Galaxy banner before securing lucrative moves elsewhere.



