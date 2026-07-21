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Tim Sukazi, TS Galaxy, January 2025Backpagepix
Sinolwetu Tompela

TS Galaxy chairman Tim Sukazi reveals the secret behind his incredible scouting record - 'God’s eye has been guiding me'

TS Galaxy
Premier Soccer League
K. Ndamane
K. Sebelebele
L. Seema
S. Kabini
S. Msimango
P. Dithejane

The Mpulanga club owner has opened up on the unique methods behind his club's remarkable recruitment record in recent years. The Rockets boss, known for unearthing obscure gems and turning them into household names, insists his success is down to a higher power.

  • Khulumani Ndamane, Bafana Bafana, March 2026Backpagepix

    A unique philosophy in the PSL

    TS Galaxy have carved out a significant niche for themselves within the landscape of South African football, becoming a vital production line for elite talent.

    The Rockets have developed a reputation for identifying unknown quantities and transforming them into some of the most sought-after assets in the Premier Soccer League.

    Notable stars such as Khulumani Ndamane, Kamogelo Sebelebele, Samukele Kabini, Given Msimango, Puso Dithejane, and Lebone Seema all rose to prominence under the Galaxy banner before securing lucrative moves elsewhere.


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  • Tim Sukazi, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Divine guidance in player identification

    Speaking to Mpumalanga TV during the Mpumalanga Premier’s Cup, Sukazi remained remarkably humble when questioned about his personal knack for spotting talent.

    The chairman was emphatic about where the credit belongs, stating: "God's eye is the one that has been guiding me in identifying players.

    "It is not because of 'Tim Sukazi' but because of God."


  • Building for the new season

    Despite the departure of several key figures, Galaxy have been busy in the market once again, recently securing a large group of newcomers.

    Sukazi confirmed the arrival of 14 fresh faces, many of whom are young prospects intended to grow within the first-team environment.

    "We announced 14 players who are quite young.

    "So as far as our periodisation is concerned, we are where we're supposed to be when we read the stats from our GPS readings from each player.

    "It’s satisfying," Sukazi said.



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  • Tim Sukazi, TS GalaxyBackpagepix

    The true test of recruitment

    While the early signs have been encouraging, Sukazi is reluctant to draw firm conclusions from pre-season alone.

    The Rockets boss is pleased with how quickly the club's new arrivals have settled into the squad but believes their true progress will only become clear when they are tested in a competitive environment.

    "Right now we are quite satisfied, and the youngsters seem to be settling very well; if you don't know the team, you wouldn't be able to tell who is new [and]who is old.

    "That is where the truth comes out."

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